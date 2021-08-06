New grants to offer $10,000 for moving into vacant Wisconsin storefronts

“We're still tightening up more legal details ... but other than that, we're ready to get rockin’ and rollin’,” Fields said, noting that his team is trying to move as quickly as possible to get the money to potential beneficiaries.

The program does not define what it means for a property to be “vacant,” Rikkers said, except that renewing a lease for an existing location will not qualify. The agency’s partners, including local chambers of commerce, will recruit applicants, and Rikkers said WEDC would rely on those partners to determine what counts as vacant in their communities.

The grant program is “exactly what Madison needs right now,” said Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway at the press conference, which was held outside 440 and 444 State St. Those two vacant storefronts will soon house a city-funded pop-up shop initiative designed to help business owners from historically underrepresented groups find a place in one of the city’s most popular commercial corridors. Beginning in September, vendors selected through a city-run process will sell their wares there, paying only nominal rent.