New grants to offer $10,000 for moving into vacant storefronts

Businesses and nonprofits looking to move into vacant Wisconsin commercial properties could soon get a $10,000 boost for their moves, thanks to a new grant program announced Wednesday by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.
The $50 million Wisconsin Tomorrow — Main Street Bounceback Grant program is funded with federal pandemic relief funds Wisconsin received through the American Rescue Plan Act. Gov. Tony Evers announced in March that $2.5 billion of the $3.2 billion the state received through that legislation would go toward the state’s economic recovery, with $600 million specifically supporting businesses.
“COVID really put a gut punch to a lot of our downtowns,” said Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation deputy secretary Sam Rikkers at a press conference Thursday, pointing to an unprecedented number of business closures.
“Now, as we are coming around that bend, we see businesses, we see entrepreneurs, we see nonprofits who are saying, ‘I want to get back in my community. I want to be back on my State Street, in my commercial corridor. And these dollars are designed to help those businesses do that.”
The funds won’t just help the businesses and nonprofits that apply, Rikkers said. They’ll also provide a boost to the landlords that have struggled to find tenants for their commercial properties, and increase local communities’ tax bases.
The funds are available to businesses and nonprofits that move into vacant commercial properties in Madison without closing another location to do so. Businesses and nonprofits that do not currently have a brick-and-mortar site are eligible to apply, as are businesses and nonprofits looking to expand. To qualify, they must have moved between Jan. 1, 2021 and June 2022. Recipients can use the funds for rent, mortgage payments, operating expenses, building repairs and improvements and other approved costs.
The Madison Region Economic Partnership (MadREP), one of nine regional economic development organizations administering the funds, will oversee two rounds of funding, each offering a total of $4 million to eligible applicants.
Though the application is not yet available, MadREP president and CEO Jason Fields said his organization has already heard from individuals interested in applying from Rock, Dodge and Jefferson counties, which he sees as an indication that they’ll be able to reach the eight counties in their region. His staff have compiled a list of those who have expressed interest and plan to send them an application as soon as it is finalized.
“We're still tightening up more legal details ... but other than that, we're ready to get rockin’ and rollin’,” Fields said, noting that his team is trying to move as quickly as possible to get the money to potential beneficiaries.
The program does not define what it means for a property to be “vacant,” Rikkers said, except that renewing a lease for an existing location will not qualify. The agency’s partners, including local chambers of commerce, will recruit applicants, and Rikkers said WEDC would rely on those partners to determine what counts as vacant in their communities.
The grant program is “exactly what Madison needs right now,” said Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway at the press conference, which was held outside 440 and 444 State St. Those two vacant storefronts will soon house a city-funded pop-up shop initiative designed to help business owners from historically underrepresented groups find a place in one of the city’s most popular commercial corridors. Beginning in September, vendors selected through a city-run process will sell their wares there, paying only nominal rent.
Jessica Cavazos is president and CEO of the Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce, one of the agencies working with the city to recruit, screen and prepare vendors to use the pop-up space. She said the new grants could provide a key opportunity for vendors who, after utilizing the pop-up space, decide they’re ready to sign a lease on a property of their own.
Tiffany Kenney, executive director for Madison’s Central Business Improvement District, hopes the grants might help fill the “unfortunate 46 vacancies” in her district, which includes State Street, Capitol Square and the 100 blocks of streets around the Capitol. Put another way, she said, “it’s 46 opportunities.”
“Let's figure out how we can get more and more businesses downtown: on State Street, Capitol Square, and anywhere else that they want to be that's part of this downtown,” Kenney said.
Cavazos, meanwhile, said many of the Latino business owners she works with would more likely look for properties to rent on the East Washington Avenue corridor or Odana Road, where rents are more affordable than downtown. But, she noted, some who start out in the State Street pop-up shop might discover “a new base of followers” and choose to stay.
“We want the whole city to be a winner in this,” Cavazos said.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.