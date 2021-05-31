New Glarus family's nonprofit that pays for young service members to fly home expands nationally

Emily Almanza had accepted a while back that she would miss her little brother's high school graduation ceremony this month.
Just two years into her U.S. Air Force career and stationed at McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey, Almanza, 20, didn't think she'd get the time off, nor could she afford the plane ticket home to Moline, Illinois. But a surprise landed in her email inbox earlier this month.
Larry and Jen Jackson, a New Glarus family who started a small nonprofit raising money to buy plane tickets home for young military service members, had selected Almanza as one of about 46 recipients whose travel this month would be supported by the organization.
The latest round of "ticket home awards" represents a significant expansion for the family's homegrown organization, the Ben Jackson Foundation, established in 2018: The Jacksons removed the Wisconsin residency requirement this spring and are now sorting through more than 2,000 applications from U.S. troops stationed around the world who are seeking help to get home.
"If we can provide them a little bit of a break, that’s what we want to do," said Larry Jackson.
Larry, who previously served in the U.S. Navy, and Jen established the foundation in honor of their son, Ben, a member of the U.S. Air Force who died in a 2018 accident while on base in Japan. He was 20.
The family was fortunate to be able to afford to fly Ben home just a few weeks before his death, his first trip back to New Glarus in 14 months.
It's a luxury many young service members cannot afford at the start of their careers. The military generally does not pay their fare to fly home from base or port.
The foundation has raised about $115,000 and has been able to help more than 100 young military men and women fly home to see their families, according to Larry. The nonprofit initially limited support to service members from south-central Wisconsin communities but had difficulty finding enough individuals within the area to support with a ticket home.
So the Jacksons started spreading the word in March that any U.S. service member with less than four years in the military is welcome to apply. The applications trickled in at first. Word continued to spread from base to base.
"Now we’re just getting inundated with applications from across the globe," Larry said.
Deciding which service members to support has been a series of heart-wrenching decisions, he said.
Applicants share stories of upcoming celebrations and family emergencies. Some say they haven't been home since before the pandemic hit. Others have written about family members dying in the hospital from COVID-19. In some cases, senior military personnel reach out on behalf of a lower-ranking service member whose finances would be decimated by the cost of a plane ticket.
"That’s just the kind of stuff that comes in all day, every day," Larry said. "Those aren’t even unusual stories."
Before expanding eligibility, the foundation had always been able to say yes to applicants. This month for the first time, the board — which includes Larry, his daughter, Emma, a New Glarus community member, the vice president of a large corporation in the area and a person with nonprofit fundraising experience — had to select applicants and notify those they couldn't help.
"Now the challenge is fundraising at a national level," said Jen, who recently quit her job to volunteer for the foundation full-time. "We want to say yes to as many people as we can."
The foundation offers up to $500 for a domestic flight and up to $750 for an international flight.
Because Almanza had only learned of her ticket home award on May 16, the last-minute flight cost the full $500, an amount she couldn't have sprung for without the foundation's help. She flew home last week, her first trip back to Moline in about seven months.
Applications continue to flood into the Jacksons' New Glarus home. One common comment from applicants sticks out to Larry.
"A lot of them say things like 'I didn’t know this existed and even if I don’t get it, I'm so happy that it’s out there,'" he said. "And they say, 'It means a lot to us. It makes us feel loved.'"