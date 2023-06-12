School and public libraries get rid of books on a regular basis due to their age, condition, changes in curriculum and space needs as new titles are added.

But since 2005, the Madison Breakfast Rotary Club on the city’s Far West Side has worked to ensure those books from around Wisconsin avoid dumpsters or recycling bins and find new homes and uses in English- and Spanish-speaking countries around the world.

The Wisconsin chapter of Rotary Books for the World has collected more than 3.5 million books since its inception and, since 2014, has operated out of donated warehouse space at Madison Area Technical College. Only now, the college has other plans for the space at 1849 Wright St., which means Books for the World is looking for a new home so it can continue the program that is assisted by other area Rotary clubs and uses volunteers from a wide range of organizations and businesses, including through the United Way.

“Without our space here, which Madison College has generously donated to us for the last nine years, we couldn’t do the project at all,” said Gary Muldoon, one of the coordinators for the project and a member of the Madison Breakfast Rotary Club. “We’re looking for a space that has a loading dock. It’s really necessary for us.”

That’s because books come in and are shipped out on pallets that can each hold 1,800 books. Last week, 24 pallets of books were loaded onto a Schneider National truck that delivered the books to Houston, Texas. From there, the books are placed in shipping containers by the national Books for the World organization, which was founded in 2000 and has donated 17.5 million books. Once the books get to the port of a foreign country, its up to local Rotarians to finish the delivery process. The shipping containers are also donated and have been used for classroom space, medical clinics, community centers and libraries.

Collection point

For the Madison chapter of Books for the World, books are delivered to the MATC warehouse by trucks from Hallman Lindsay, a Madison-based paint company founded in 1956. The company’s stores around the state serve as book drop-off locations, so when Hallman Lindsay trucks deliver paint around the state, they return to Madison with books.

“They’re fantastic,” Muldoon said of Hallman Lindsay. “They have a key to the place. So when we come in there’s a bunch of pallets sitting here full of books. So its really nice for us because we don’t have to get them from northern Wisconsin or even middle Wisconsin.”

The ideal space would be between 5,000 to 8,000 square feet and have room for receiving, packing and storing books that have been sorted and prepared. After the 24 pallets were shipped out last week, another 40 pallets were waiting to be sorted, packed in boxes and wrapped in plastic for shipping. At one point the Madison chapter was shipping up to 10 semi-trailer loads a year but is now doing about four or five loads a year.

“So we ship things down to Houston and Houston ships out to ports around the world. Then Rotarians in those countries get them to where they need to go,” said Muldoon. “So it’s all Rotarian along the way.”

Passion for literacy

The Madison chapter was founded by Carol Dombroski, a former McFarland elementary school teacher, and her husband Bob. After Carol retired from teaching she worked as a long-term substitute in a school library, where she couldn’t get her mind around all the books being thrown away. That’s when Dombroski, who lived in Madison, started collecting the unwanted books and saving them in her basement for a cause. She ultimately learned of the Rotary International Books for the World program and a local chapter was born.

“Teachers can’t stand to see things thrown away,” Dombroski told the Wisconsin State Journal in 2016.

Muldoon got involved with Books for the World because he was looking for books for a small nonprofit that he runs, Books are Power, an organization that sends books to Kenya. He also is assisted by Ellen Cook, whom he met at an open house in their Hill Farms Neighborhood. Cook also has a nonprofit, IndiMark, which helps communities in Kenya solve problems, focuses on empowering women and girls, and also has a reading program in Ecuador. So joining Rotary and being a part of Books for the World was a natural.

“Literacy has always been important to me, and I just love supporting literacy,” said Cook, a retired ophthalmology researcher at UW-Madison. “When you see images of the impact that it has, I’m just really grateful that Rotary started this program. And I love that it’s an opportunity for people to volunteer. It gets young people involved in service and that feels special to me as well.”

Books that are sent to foreign countries include those for young children, those in secondary education and adults. Math, reading and history text books are welcome, along with books in Spanish. The program weeds out unusual books like overly large books, those that would have little interest (such as the Wisconsin Blue Book) and religious publications. Things like DVDs and videos are also not accepted.

Countries that have received books include India, Pakistan, the Philippines, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Gambia, Nigeria and several countries in Central America. The program remains popular despite the digital age.

“In a lot of places in the world, the internet is not stable or even available,” Muldoon said.

Same fears, new tactics: How efforts to ban 'bad books' reached a record high in 2022 Same fears, new tactics: How efforts to ban 'bad books' reached a record high in 2022 Burned or banned: Outlawed books reflect fears and politics of the time 2022 set a record for book challenges, almost doubling from 2021 Most of the top challenged 2022 books cited LGBTQ+ and sexual content School libraries are being targeted more frequently Organized efforts are accelerating