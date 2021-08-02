New Division of the Arts director Chris Walker plans to support art and student activism

Though he’s connected with many colleagues over his 15 years at UW, Walker is eager to utilize his position to spark new interdisciplinary research and expand access to the arts.

Walker is the founding artistic director of the First Wave Scholarship Program, a full-tuition, four-year scholarship based within hip-hop arts and activism. Administered by the Office of Multicultural Arts Initiatives, the scholarship is the first and only of its kind nationally.

As a performance artist, Walker’s work is rooted in “resistance aesthetics,” the idea that those within the African diaspora whose descendants were subjected to chattel slavery can channel that collective trauma and oppression into art.

Now as director, Walker believes resistance aesthetics will heavily inspired his vision to open access to the arts for everyone on campus.

“’Arts for Everyone Everywhere’ recognizes the power that that then gives us artists and art practitioners who believe in the power of art to transform and strengthen and deepen an individual’s experience on campus,” Walker said.

