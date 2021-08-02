New Division of the Arts director Chris Walker plans to support art and student activism

Newly-appointed director of the Division of the Arts Chris Walker will introduce a multitude of new grants and programming that center on art and activism and broadening cultural horizons.
Among the initiatives Walker is planning to introduce this fall is the Artivism Student Action Program, or ASAP, Fund. This grant was created to allow UW-Madison students to create timely responses to community challenges through the arts.
The ASAP Fund will provide an award ranging from $500 to $5,000 to students and student organizations, as long as the projects or events center the voices of marginalized communities and explore the intersection between art and activism. Applications will be accepted on an ongoing basis, though applicants should submit at least four to six weeks before the event date.
There are currently four grants available to student organizations that assist with planning events, covering travel expenses and delivering on their organization’s overall mission, though each have their own time-specific deadlines.
“These funds open up possibilities for students to be immediately creative,” Walker said.
Walker is also reintroducing another program in the coming school year. The International Visiting Artists Program, which began as a three-year collaboration between DotA and the International Division in 2019, will allow artists from all over the globe to bring their expertise and facilitate creative opportunities on campus.
“One of the things that we’re doing is decentralizing programming," Walker said. "We’re looking at deepening our partnerships with departments and units across campus so that these spaces are accessible, diverse points of entry.”
Walker, who was previously a professor within the School of Education’s Department of Dance, assumed his new position July 1. As director, he will lead the division’s nine academic departments and affiliated academic units and ensure DotA continues to serve its Inclusivity, Diversity, Equity, and Accessibility Committee, which was implemented in the wake of June 2020’s protests against police brutality and institutionalized racism.
“One of the most exciting things about this position is that I will get to connect on a real intimate level with the art-producing units across campus,” Walker said.
Though he’s connected with many colleagues over his 15 years at UW, Walker is eager to utilize his position to spark new interdisciplinary research and expand access to the arts.
Walker is the founding artistic director of the First Wave Scholarship Program, a full-tuition, four-year scholarship based within hip-hop arts and activism. Administered by the Office of Multicultural Arts Initiatives, the scholarship is the first and only of its kind nationally.
As a performance artist, Walker’s work is rooted in “resistance aesthetics,” the idea that those within the African diaspora whose descendants were subjected to chattel slavery can channel that collective trauma and oppression into art.
Now as director, Walker believes resistance aesthetics will heavily inspired his vision to open access to the arts for everyone on campus.
“’Arts for Everyone Everywhere’ recognizes the power that that then gives us artists and art practitioners who believe in the power of art to transform and strengthen and deepen an individual’s experience on campus,” Walker said.
