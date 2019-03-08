The new police chief in DeForest brings almost 30 years of experience with him.
James "Jim" Olson was sworn in Friday as chief, beginning his duties on Monday.
"It is an honor to become a member of the DeForest community," Olson said at the swearing-in ceremony.
"The dedicated staff of the police department works tirelessly to provide the highest quality of service to the residents and visitors of DeForest," Olson said. "Building on the community programs of today will help prepare us to meet the challenges and opportunities of the future together."
Olson was with the Milwaukee Police Department for 29 years, ending his career as lieutenant.
"Jim has proven himself to be very qualified to lead our police department," said Village President Judd Blau. "He is joining a great team of dedicated officers and we look forward to the next level of excellence he will bring to the department."
Former DeForest Police Chief Daniel Furseth resigned in August 2017 after a video surfaced of Furseth making racist comments.
Lieutenant Chris Riedel has been acting chief in DeForest.