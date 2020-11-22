 Skip to main content
New COVID-19 cases drop in Wisconsin, but still in the thousands
New COVID-19 cases drop in Wisconsin, but still in the thousands

COVID-19 coronavirus

Electron microscope image of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

 NIAID-RML

The number of new COVID-19 infections dropped in Wisconsin Sunday, but cases added were still in the thousands. 

The state Department of Health Services reported 3,507 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, the lowest number of new cases in a single-day since Nov. 2. The seven-day positivity rate is still at 6,043. 

The new infections bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin up to 354,676. 

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported Sunday, one day after Wisconsin broke 3,000 deaths statewide. Despite Sunday's encouraging figure, deaths are projected to top 5,000 by Christmas. 

