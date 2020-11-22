New COVID-19 cases drop in Wisconsin, but still in the thousands

The number of new COVID-19 infections dropped in Wisconsin Sunday, but cases added were still in the thousands.
The state Department of Health Services reported 3,507 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, the lowest number of new cases in a single-day since Nov. 2. The seven-day positivity rate is still at 6,043.
The new infections bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin up to 354,676.
No new COVID-19 deaths were reported Sunday, one day after Wisconsin broke 3,000 deaths statewide. Despite Sunday's encouraging figure, deaths are projected to top 5,000 by Christmas.
