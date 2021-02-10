New CDC guidance on masks cites UW-Madison invention, research

“My thought was like if we wanted to make tons and tons of these, like millions, and make it very cheap, 3D printing is pretty much out the window.”

For their own design, dubbed the Badger Seal, they tested around a dozen possible materials before settling on foam wire (used in gardening to tie tomato plants, for example), clear tubing (used in aquariums) and elastic cord.

When Sanders and Rothamer tested the Badger Seal on the mannequins, they now needed lasers to detect the escaping aerosols that had previously been visible to the naked eye. The device increased the filtration efficiency of a standard surgical mask by three times and increased the efficiency of a cloth mask by four to eight times. Those efficiency gains led to even bigger changes in particle penetration. When worn over a three-layer disposable mask, the Badger Seal yielded particle penetration 15 to 18 times less than that of a cloth mask.

Still, the video cautions wearers not to overestimate the protection the design offers. “While the fitter seems to improve the seal of a face mask, it has not been tested for effectiveness in preventing illness,” the video explains.

Ready-to-build