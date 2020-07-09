NessAlla owners file for bankruptcy, urge support of local business

Local businesses have suffered devastating losses during the novel coronavirus pandemic, forcing some business owners to make difficult decisions. One example is Vanessa Tortolano and Alla Shapiro, who filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy Tuesday for the business that they co-own, NessAlla Kombucha.
In March, NessAlla moved production into the renovated Garver Feed Mill, planning for expansion as the business transitioned into the busy summer season. Shortly thereafter, the pandemic forced Dane County into lockdown, halting much of NessAlla’s income, which had been slated to cover the hefty overhead of the relocation.
“We lost 40 percent of our business immediately,” Tortolano said. During the lockdown, NessAlla lost incoming revenue from the bars, cafes and breweries that carried the kombucha. She added that despite financial assistance from the government to continue production and fulfill orders, it wasn’t enough to carry them through.
Tortolano and Shapiro both have backgrounds as herbalists — Shapiro started making her own kombucha when she was studying in California. The two started teaching kombucha-making classes, which garnered community interest.
“It was an easy way that people could incorporate really good health benefits into their lives without having to change a whole lifestyle,” Tortolano said. The two officially launched the business in 2008.
Now, Tortolano and Shapiro are hoping to sell NessAlla to someone who can restructure and reinvigorate the business.
“The business itself is super solid," Tortolano said. “We have an excellent product. So if somebody buys it and knows what they're doing, has been in the beverage industry, they can really take it to the next level. We just don't have that capacity.”
NessAlla is still open and in full production. It is currently partnering with the distribution company Live Local Milwaukee to deliver kombucha throughout Milwaukee, Madison and to local food trucks. The company also independently offers pickup and delivery service for Madison through its website.
“The best way to support us right now is just to keep buying our kombucha,” Shapiro said. The owners have been outspoken on social media concerning issues like Black Lives Matter and Pride Month, also posting uplifting messages to the community. Tortolano said that she and Shapiro have received “great feedback” from customers. “We've been all about high integrity from the very beginning,” she said. “We've always been about the environment, our community and standing up for human rights.”
In light of Dane County’s recently tightened restrictions on bars and restaurants after a spike in COVID-19 cases, many businesses are still struggling to stay afloat.
“I think people really need to be encouraged to support their local businesses, because those are the people that are gonna struggle the most,” Tortolano said. We're the ones that really care about each other, and we're the ones that have to support each other and keep things going.”
