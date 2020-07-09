NessAlla owners file for bankruptcy, urge support of local business

“It was an easy way that people could incorporate really good health benefits into their lives without having to change a whole lifestyle,” Tortolano said. The two officially launched the business in 2008.

Now, Tortolano and Shapiro are hoping to sell NessAlla to someone who can restructure and reinvigorate the business.

“The business itself is super solid," Tortolano said. “We have an excellent product. So if somebody buys it and knows what they're doing, has been in the beverage industry, they can really take it to the next level. We just don't have that capacity.”

NessAlla is still open and in full production. It is currently partnering with the distribution company Live Local Milwaukee to deliver kombucha throughout Milwaukee, Madison and to local food trucks. The company also independently offers pickup and delivery service for Madison through its website.