Some neighbors were alarmed when around 200 trees were cut down in a small ravine on the Far West Side at the beginning of October, but the city said the goal is to restore the greenway to prevent flooding and erosion.
About the size of two and a half football fields, the greenway has a small channel for water drainage, with trees and bushes along the banks. It’s located between Tree Lane and South High Point Road, near Mineral Point Road.
David Sprengler, an 86-year-old resident who lives about a block to the north, said he has loved the wildlife that the small gully has brought to his neighborhood and was shocked when he woke up one morning to see so many trees missing. He said he enjoys watching the rabbits, squirrels and "birds of all kinds."
"As recently as a couple of months ago I’ve had deer walk through my backyard, and turkey, and fox," Sprengler said. "I loved it. And now they’re butchering all those trees."
The green space originally had around 300 trees, so around two-thirds of the trees were cut. The city kept around 80 silver maples and 20 oaks.
But the cuts weren’t without good reason.
Jojo O'Brien, the city Engineer Division staff member who is overseeing the project, said the space had become overrun with aggressive trees that shade the area, killing grasses and shrubs that hold soil and prevent erosion.
The erosion was destabilizing the southern slope of the greenway, putting the 7933 Tree Lane apartment complex, which serves previously homeless families, at risk.
Storm drains would also get clogged with branches from fallen trees, causing the channel to overflow and flood South High Point Road, O’Brien said. And the area was so heavily wooded, city crews could not access it to remove fallen trees.
The small ravine was originally a farm ditch, but now a lot of storm water flows through it, O’Brien said.
“Because this was never actually engineered to take on developed stormwater, we haven’t been able to maintain it very well,” O’Brien said.
The city says the restoration will stabilize slopes, provide access for maintenance crews via a 10-foot-wide path, prevent trees or branches from falling on private property, improve water quality, prevent flooding and improve aesthetics.
New trees will also be planted, but it will take "a number of years for the greenway to completely establish itself," according to the city. The final restoration will have around 40% tree cover, O’Brien added.
Hannah Mohelnitzky, spokeswoman for Madison’s Engineering Division, said with this project, as in other similar projects, the city analyzes each tree and tries to “save as many trees as we possibly can.”
“We do not go in and just cut trees down for no reason,” Mohelnitzky said.
Sprengler said he worried many of the animals he enjoys seeing won’t have a place to live now, but O’Brien said the tree removal will actually help wildlife.
Around half of the trees that were removed were buckthorn trees, which have berries that cause digestive distress for animals, she said.
Boxelder trees were removed because the female trees drop a lot of seeds that sprout smaller trees and shade out other ground plants. Buckthorns also provide a lot of shade. Both types of trees are considered aggressive.
With less shade, more sunlight will be able to reach the native wetland vegetation, allowing it to better flourish, providing a better habitat for bugs and insects, O’Brien said.
O’Brien said engineering made several efforts to protect animals and preserve habitats. For example, the city waited to start the work until after the northern long-eared bat was done raising its pups, so baby bats weren’t in the trees when they were cut down.
Crews also made sure to preserve several “snags,” dead trees that provide habitats for animals, O’Brien said.
The restoration work should be completed in December, and an ecological restoration specialist will analyze the area in the spring to see what trees and bushes should be planted to best serve the wildlife in the area, O'Brien said.