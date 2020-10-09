Zoom service: Madison hotels offer up rooms as a work-from-home getaway

“When you start working at home a lot, it takes away that boundary between work and home — or work and not-work — lives,” Meuris said.

“It’s very easy for work to start creeping in,” he said, noting that a worker who would usually have clocked out at 5 p.m. may feel compelled to respond to a 5:05 p.m. email when working from home. “That can kind of create this downward spiral where you just feel like you’re working a lot more.

“So, in a sense, renting a hotel room and going there is a way to kind of maintain that boundary.”

Other options

Those looking to regularly work remotely away from home might turn to any of Madison’s several co-working spaces, which have reduced capacity and implemented safety precaution in accordance with local public health guidelines.

100state, for example, has implemented an online registration system where members can see how many people are currently working in its downtown co-working offices. Monthly memberships run from $150 for access to shared work spaces to $550 or more for a private office.