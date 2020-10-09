Zoom service: Madison hotels offer up rooms as a work-from-home getaway

Nine months into the coronavirus pandemic, many Americans are still working from home — and some are desperate for alternatives.
Some share home offices with a spouse who’s also working from home. Some parents — whose schooling has moved online — find they can get little done between responding to snack requests and settling sibling disputes.
It’s enough to make some workers dream of getting away — if only for the day.
Some Madison hotels, meanwhile, are looking to capitalize on that desire. With business and leisure travel down, they’re offering rooms that would otherwise sit empty for rent by the day — and at sharp discounts.
The website of the Madison Concourse Hotel invites those looking for privacy and quiet to “seize the day” with a day-rate of $69, down from overnight rates of $129 and up. The deal offers room access from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and includes free parking, a 20% discount on room service, plus pool and gym privileges.
Graduate Madison hasn’t advertised a day rate, but General Manager David Buss said it’s available to those who inquire. Day rates fluctuate from $50 to $150 depending on the day.
Other hotels, like the Marquette Hotel on the near east side, are sticking with the overnight crowd. With an all-virtual reservation and check-in system and no on-site staff or lobby, the 11-room hotel is a bit like a hotel/Airbnb hybrid. Owner James Montgomery said that set-up makes it “ideally situated for social distancing,”
A trend, with limitations
Across the country, hotels are offering special rates in hopes of drawing those looking to “work-from-hotel.” In August, NBC News reported that offerings were available at dozens of hotels from Sacramento, California, to Nashville, Tennessee.
The pandemic has devastated the hospitality industry. A September report by the American Hotel and Lodging Association indicated that that U.S. hotels were less than 50% occupied — down from 71% at this time last year — and 40% of those who were employed in hotels in February were still out of work in September. In July, Madison’s Concourse Hotel announced 125 permanent layoffs due to the economic fallout of the pandemic.
Meanwhile, many workers who can do their jobs remotely are still at home, with some major employers telling workers that they needn’t return to their offices until mid-2021 — and others are mulling a permanent shift from in-office work.
Even workers who already worked remotely before the pandemic may find themselves searching for new work spaces while children or spouses who would previously have been out of the house are temporarily at home too.
Hotel day rates aren’t a pandemic invention, though more hotels have added them in recent months. Chicago web startup HotelsByDay launched in 2015 to help travelers book a home base to wait out a long layover or flight delay, for example. Users can book hotels for blocks ranging from three to 11 hours.
In Madison, HotelsByDay shows just one “daycation” option: the downtown Hampton Inn & Suites, available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for $65 prepaid or $75 paid at the hotel.
But at upwards of $60 per day, “work-from-hotel” won’t be a reasonable option for most workers, said Jirs Meuris, an assistant professor of management and human resources at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
It’s not just the cost that could put it out of reach, but also at-home obligations like supervising children.
“I think we have to realize that the subset of people that can afford this, that can leave their house without doing all those responsibilities — maybe because their spouse is at home and doesn't have to work — in a sense, it's a very privileged thing to be able to do,” Meuris said.
But he recognizes why workers would want to, since working from home can pose challenges even for those who aren’t contending with screaming children or cramped shared offices.
“When you start working at home a lot, it takes away that boundary between work and home — or work and not-work — lives,” Meuris said.
“It’s very easy for work to start creeping in,” he said, noting that a worker who would usually have clocked out at 5 p.m. may feel compelled to respond to a 5:05 p.m. email when working from home. “That can kind of create this downward spiral where you just feel like you’re working a lot more.
“So, in a sense, renting a hotel room and going there is a way to kind of maintain that boundary.”
Other options
Those looking to regularly work remotely away from home might turn to any of Madison’s several co-working spaces, which have reduced capacity and implemented safety precaution in accordance with local public health guidelines.
100state, for example, has implemented an online registration system where members can see how many people are currently working in its downtown co-working offices. Monthly memberships run from $150 for access to shared work spaces to $550 or more for a private office.
Those who are comfortable being around others might turn to traditional public spaces like coffee shops and cafes, though the cities’ public libraries remain closed except for a limited set of uses.
Some businesses have made extra efforts to make working in public safer. When Monona Bank recently converted its historic building on Atwood Ave. into a cafe, it turned the lobby into a shared work space and made conference rooms of other unused spaces — including the bank vault.
The lobby space is currently open, and the other spaces will open when the bank deems safe, at which point Monona Bank members will likely be able to reserve them for free, while others would pay a nominal fee or refundable deposit. Those who are interested can check Monona Bank’s website or Facebook page for updates.
And for those with the means, there’s another national trend: building or ordering a free-standing backyard office. It’s not cheap — USA Today reports prices around $120 to $180 per square foot — but it’s likely to cost less than the $21,000 to $70,000 that Home Advisor estimates it would cost to add an addition to an existing home.
But Meuris argues that there are ways to make working from home healthier, like sticking to a consistent work schedule and designating a space that they use only for work.
“Even when you don't leave, you can still try to maintain those boundaries and maintain the structure," Meuris said. “If you lose any sense of structure, it becomes really hard for your own sanity.”
