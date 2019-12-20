Youngsters share gift of giving, get free haircuts at Wisconsin Youth Company holiday event

"At a lot of neighborhood centers, they always receive services, but they're more than capable of giving those services to others," Bryson said. "To give a gift goes with that concept of the holidays, of being more welcoming. We give kids time and space to enjoy that."

Rockka LaShawn, a hair stylist with a studio on Yellowstone Drive, jumped at the opportunity to donate her time and expertise for the cause.

"I have a lot of local support, a lot of clients, so any chance I have to give back to the community, I'm more than willing — especially for families in need, and especially over the holidays for the kids," she said.

Supporting school-age children and their families has been the Youth Company's mission for more than 40 years. Annually serving about 1,800 students at more than 20 sites in Dane and Waukesha counties, the company offers a host of out-of-school activities, including summer camps and other programs over Christmas and spring breaks.

Without the Youth Company's programs, Brooks said, raising Jonquil mostly on her own would be a much greater challenge.

"I thank them every day for what they do here," she said, "and I'm going to thank them again tonight before I leave."

