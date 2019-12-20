Youngsters share gift of giving, get free haircuts at Wisconsin Youth Company holiday event

Bonita Brooks was fighting a cold on Friday evening, but that didn't stop her from bringing her great-grandson, Jonquil, to the Elver Park Neighborhood Center on Madison's Southwest Side.
The 60-year-old Badger Bus driver knew that Jonquil, 5, probably wouldn't have another chance to play with other youngsters his age over Christmas break, so she wasn't going to miss Wisconsin Youth Company's annual pre-Christmas event, "Ready. Set. Holiday!"
Plus, Jonquil needed a haircut — at least by Brooks' standards.
"He just had a cut two weeks ago, but I like it a little closer," she said, pulling Jonquil onto her lap. "His hair grows pretty fast."
Local hair stylists and barbers set up chairs in the neighborhood center's gymnasium, offering free trims while volunteers from Madison School & Community Recreation and the Youth Company dished out dinner and wrapped gifts.
"The whole concept is preparing our families for the holidays," said Monique Bryson, community outreach director of the Youth Company. "For some people, it's just a nice gesture, having the opportunity to get your hair cut for free. And if you can give people a smile, that's always needed."
Keeping with the holiday spirit, youngsters were encouraged to take a toy and give it to their friends or siblings, rather than simply receiving a gift.
"At a lot of neighborhood centers, they always receive services, but they're more than capable of giving those services to others," Bryson said. "To give a gift goes with that concept of the holidays, of being more welcoming. We give kids time and space to enjoy that."
Rockka LaShawn, a hair stylist with a studio on Yellowstone Drive, jumped at the opportunity to donate her time and expertise for the cause.
"I have a lot of local support, a lot of clients, so any chance I have to give back to the community, I'm more than willing — especially for families in need, and especially over the holidays for the kids," she said.
Supporting school-age children and their families has been the Youth Company's mission for more than 40 years. Annually serving about 1,800 students at more than 20 sites in Dane and Waukesha counties, the company offers a host of out-of-school activities, including summer camps and other programs over Christmas and spring breaks.
Without the Youth Company's programs, Brooks said, raising Jonquil mostly on her own would be a much greater challenge.
"I thank them every day for what they do here," she said, "and I'm going to thank them again tonight before I leave."