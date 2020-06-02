‘You give us hope’: Latino Academy celebrates virtually

“May you take today to celebrate yourselves, the vision for your next chapter, your commitment to your families, and the dedication to advancing yourself and opening yourselves up to new and exciting opportunities,” Rhodes-Conway said.

Master of ceremonies Jocelyne Pruna, a reporter and anchor for Telemundo Wisconsin, told the graduates that she was the first in her family to go to college and saw her parents study to become U.S. citizens. “I know what that immigrant story is. I lived it with my parents.”

She noted that the graduates balanced their studies with their work and childcare responsibilities, with some working multiple jobs.

“That’s incredible,” Pruna said. “You had to study at night after work, while many of us were asleep. Thank you very much for not giving up.”

Brenda González, community relations director University of Wisconsin-Madison, told the graduates that the current “unprecedented and challenging time” has led some to doubt the American Dream.