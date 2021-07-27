Wonder Bar redevelopment denied — for now

“The reason I move (to place on file) is because there are a lot of merits to this proposal and this could be an opportunity for the developer to bring back a revised proposal for us to review,” Ald. Lindsay Lemmer said.

Commissioner Jason Hagenow said the idea of demolishing the Wonder Bar added to his list of concerns that led him to vote to place the proposal on file.

“I am very much opposed to this project simply because of the demolition of the Wonder Bar,” Hagenow said during the meeting. “As far as the (proposed) building itself goes, I have some concerns about the overall height of the building. However, I think this is a prime area to put some much needed housing and add some density.”

The height of the building was brought up several times during the meeting. At 201 feet, it would have been the tallest mixed-use residential building in the city and would have been a towering gateway to downtown from John Nolen Drive.

Tag Evers, who represents a district that borders the proposal, spoke during the meeting and said he understood the need to provide more housing density, but that this particular proposal presented too many concerns.