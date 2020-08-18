With virtual festival, UnderBelly aims to take attendees to another world — at home

She called off several in-the-works events and postponed the Milwaukee launch indefinitely.

“It really became clear that events weren't going to be coming back,” Wisden said. “Everything we'd been working on for the previous four or five months just got decimated.”

But like the bars that shifted to making cocktail kits and the distilleries that turned to hand sanitizer production, Wisden looked for new ways to connect Madisonians.

Gathering, virtually

Over the next months, UnderBelly would use its app to publicize online events like craft-at-home hours and author talks and even help distribute 3D printed masks. Later, when the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor sparked protests against police violence and systemic racism, UnderBelly used its channels to share “daily action items,” including petitions to sign or articles to read.

Meanwhile, as Wisden sat in event after event that had moved from the Real World to the Zoom World, she saw missed opportunities and unmet needs.

“There's really interesting ways that technology can be used to enhance events, but I was like, ‘I don't see that happening right now,’” Wisden said.