With 'The Madisonian Podcast,' 14-year-old Ben Brown offers a new lens on the city

“My goal for the podcast is really to finish it off on a strong note,” Brown said.

But the year-long project’s effects will last much longer. “It’s really opened my eyes to the world of opportunities in journalism and that career path,” Brown said, adding that he’s eager to try out other kinds of journalism. He’s considering starting another podcast one day, and he’s currently helping one of his past guests launch her own.

“She's willing to get help from a 14-year-old, and I think a lot more people should take that liberty,” Brown said. “I think that a podcast is such a great way to build community, so ... I am super duper open to helping whoever wants some guidance.”

And the podcast has changed more than his career plans. “When I am walking down the street and looking at people next to me, I think about the different people that I've talked to, and I think about the successes and the challenges and the hardships that these people have faced.

“It's just added this new lens on my vision of how I see Madison,” Brown said. “I just respect the place and the people in it and just the incredible, incredible amount of diversity that we have here: in experiences, in the way we look and in the way we live … We don't always treasure the diversity here, and we don't always get to see it.”

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.