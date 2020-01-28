With a 3D printer, he’s building their artistic potential and quality of life

He rents an “office” at Sector67, a nonprofit collaborative “hackerspace” on Madison’s east side. For just $200 per month, he has his own space and access to a laser cutter, a fleet of 3D printers, and shops for machining, woodworking and welding. Without Sector67, he said, his business wouldn’t be possible. “There would be no way I could afford to fit out a shop to do everything that I need to do and rent the space,” Lash said.

Due to family responsibilities, he’s yet to devote himself to the business full-time, but he said he’s plenty busy for now with the clients he has. Recently Grosse hired him to design something that would allow her to explore a new method: flow painting. Lash devised a tilt table that enables Grosse to shift paint across her canvas.

In some cases, Lash’s work is about designing processes as well as products. Currently he’s working on a project for a blind ArtWorking artist who wanted a safe way to build the fire starters he sells without relying so much on help from others. Lash’s current design calls for an elaborate machine that can not only safely hold the paper cup while the user dispenses hot wax, but also makes a sound to indicate that the cup has been placed correctly.