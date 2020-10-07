Wisconsin Leadership Summit panel to discuss racism as public health issue

“We still have folks out here who don’t have health care and are essential workers who don’t have the luxury of being home,” Rainey-Moore said. “So they’re more at risk of contracting the virus and more African-American folks are dying of the virus when they do contract it.”

Simple things like access to face masks, touted by the CDC as essential for stopping the spread of COVID-19, are sometimes hard to come by for people in the Black community.

Rainey-Moore said Madison organizations giving away masks can be hard to reach for people, depending on where they live. On the east side, where she lives, for example, Madison College’s Truax Campus is one such place where masks are available. But not everyone can take a bus or walk there.

“Transportation is an issue and folks with underlying issues who would have to get there by bus, that’s not going to happen because they’re already at risk,” she said. “Folks are fearful of going out to get what they need because of that risk. I think that sometimes places that are giving masks away are not as convenient to get to.”