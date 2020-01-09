Winter farmers’ market moves to Garver, drawing crowds — and traffic

Each January, as true winter weather sets in, the Dane County Farmers’ Market moves indoors. Last Saturday, after more than 15 years of wintering at the Madison Senior Center downtown, it kicked off the new season at the Garver Feed Mill on Madison’s east side. The 113-year-old former sugar beet processing facility opened to the public last November after two years of renovations.
Market Manager Sarah Elliott said she knew the market had outgrown the small downtown location, but she didn’t realize the extent of that growth until she saw the crowds last Saturday. More than 4,000 people turned out, Elliott said, about eight times the 500 that previous late winter markets averaged.
“We were absolutely overwhelmed by the incredible amount of support,” Elliott said, adding that it can be more challenging to buy local in the winter when there’s less diversity in market offerings. “It’s absolutely incredible that the community came out to support local farmers.”
Elliott predicted that future attendance would be lower, but she still expects that regular turnout could be around 2,000.
The new space also allows the market to accommodate more vendors and thus provide more variety to visitors. Markets at the senior center averaged 26 vendors but last Saturday’s market had 44, and Elliott says the coming markets will have around 40.
Jason Tish, a member of the board of directors of the Schenk-Atwood-Starkweather-Yahara Neighborhood Association, called the market’s new location “a big win for Garver and a big win for the neighborhood,” noting that it would serve local residents and bring others to the neighborhood.
But with the crowds came complications. Garver was designed with limited parking in order to preserve more of the wild land surrounding the building. Traffic backed up on Fair Oaks Avenue and many drivers turned into the parking lot only to find it full.
Tish moderates the neighborhood’s Facebook group, where he placed a Monday post asking for feedback on the first market. As of Wednesday afternoon, the post has received nearly 150 comments. Many referred to street congestion, but Tish inferred from the comments that “no one thinks that the parking and traffic problem is a dealbreaker — just an inconvenience.”
Challenges are to be expected as an exciting new venue draws people in, Tish said. “We just have to learn how to deal with the inconvenience … We're at the bottom of the learning curve at this point.”
Elliott, meanwhile, is already working to improve the market for this coming Saturday. The day after the first market, she ordered three more handicapped parking signs so that the market can offer six designated parking spaces instead of Garver’s usual three. To reduce congestion inside the market, organizers will be widening the pedestrian aisles.
Organizers will also be encouraging all able-bodied visitors to walk, bike or park a short distance away so that those with limited mobility can park in the lot. Ahead of last week’s market, organizers posted online a map to alternative parking, but Elliott is now expanding that map and recruiting neighboring businesses and churches to allow parking in their lots. On Saturday, a few people will stand outside Garver’s parking lot to turn cars away when the lot is full, and they’ll offer these maps.
Tish, who walked to the first market from his home, said he was impressed by the number of people walking and biking on the bike path toward Garver. “It’s very walkable for thousands of residents who live close by,” Tish said.
For Cindy Fricke, owner of Cherokee Bison Farms, the first market went “screamingly well” with “off the chart” sales. “Never in our wildest dreams did we think there’d be nearly 4,000 people,” said Fricke, who sells cuts of bison meat along with jerky and maple syrup from the farm she owns with her husband.
Fricke said she heard mostly positive feedback from visitors about the new venue, though there were exceptions. “You have one or two that may have said something about, ‘Well, we never had parking issues at the senior center,’” Fricke said. “Well, no. We didn't. But we never had 3,800 people come through there either. And it wouldn't have been allowed. They'd have never fit.”