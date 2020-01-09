Winter farmers’ market moves to Garver, drawing crowds — and traffic

Organizers will also be encouraging all able-bodied visitors to walk, bike or park a short distance away so that those with limited mobility can park in the lot. Ahead of last week’s market, organizers posted online a map to alternative parking, but Elliott is now expanding that map and recruiting neighboring businesses and churches to allow parking in their lots. On Saturday, a few people will stand outside Garver’s parking lot to turn cars away when the lot is full, and they’ll offer these maps.

Tish, who walked to the first market from his home, said he was impressed by the number of people walking and biking on the bike path toward Garver. “It’s very walkable for thousands of residents who live close by,” Tish said.

For Cindy Fricke, owner of Cherokee Bison Farms, the first market went “screamingly well” with “off the chart” sales. “Never in our wildest dreams did we think there’d be nearly 4,000 people,” said Fricke, who sells cuts of bison meat along with jerky and maple syrup from the farm she owns with her husband.

Fricke said she heard mostly positive feedback from visitors about the new venue, though there were exceptions. “You have one or two that may have said something about, ‘Well, we never had parking issues at the senior center,’” Fricke said. “Well, no. We didn't. But we never had 3,800 people come through there either. And it wouldn't have been allowed. They'd have never fit.”

