Employees of Willy Street Co-op’s eastside, westside and northside stores, as well as those who work at the Co-op’s off-site kitchen, will cast secret ballots next Tuesday and Wednesday to decide whether to be represented by United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America.
Also eligible to vote are any employees who work in the Co-op’s East Washington central office who do not have hiring and firing powers. Employees who have such powers are not eligible to join the union.
On Aug. 13, Co-op workers filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board to request a union election. An announcement on the union’s website claimed the petition had received two-thirds support from staff of the five sites.
The union’s website describes a plan for “Making Improvements at Willy Street Co-op and Putting People First,” which includes raising starting wages, providing raises to “foster longevity and help reduce chronic understaffing,” changing grievance procedures and eliminating penalties for workers who miss work due to illness.
"I think everybody in the effort... really wants to abide by the principles that underwrite the Co-op in terms of being a collective and having a democratic model for involvement," said Thayer Reed, a member of the Organizing Committee who has worked in the front end of westside store for a year and a half.
As the Co-op has grown to include a third store, a separate kitchen and central office, "it just seems like a good time to organize our voice right now," Reed said.
"It's really about making a long, productive relationship for folks who are really the backbone of the organization to be included in the governance and to have that democratic model within a framework of economic development," Reed said.
Co-op management said in a statement to the Cap Times that they are aware that some employees may be interested in seeking union representation and support. “Willy Street Co-op strives to be a welcoming and supportive workplace, interested in the growth and potential of each employee and the community we serve… Our management team and the Board of Directors respect the right of our staff to consider this issue and to make an informed decision. We endeavor to operate in compliance with all labor and employment laws, as well as with the rules outlined by the National Labor Relations Board in these matters.”
Reed described management's overall response to the union effort as "very correct."
"I don't think that anyone in particular is being negative or trying to cause division. I think everybody understand that this is a dialogue and there will be some disagreement, but at the end of the day, we're all doing it because we love the Co-op," Reed said.
An unlikely fit?
Earlier this week, Co-op General Manager Anya Firszt addressed eligible employees directly in a letter, which was posted to a neighborhood Facebook group by another user on Thursday. Firszt explained in the Aug. 27 letter that the union had requested to be recognized without a vote but “we think it is important for you to have a say in whether a third-party union, representing electrical, radio and machine workers is right for you.”
On its website, United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America — commonly referred to as UE — describes itself as “a democratic national union representing some 35,000 workers in a wide variety of manufacturing, public sector and private service-sector jobs.”
While many UE members still work in factories in “the union's traditional jurisdictions” such as electrical manufacturing, metalworking and plastics, many do not. “UE members are also rail crew drivers, co-op workers, teachers, clerical workers, graduate instructors, graduate researchers, scientists, librarians, and day care workers. We maintain city and county roads, drive school buses, conduct research in university laboratories, treat waste water and engage in hundreds of other occupations,” the website said.
For its 2019 national convention, the union reworked its acronym, billing itself as UE, “The Union for Everyone!” Among the workplaces UE represents are other co-ops, including the worker-owned Chicago window company New Era Windows Cooperative.
The union describes its approach as “rank-and-file unionism” in which “the members set the policies of the union and make all of the decisions of importance that affect their own local unions.”
Not the first union drive
This is not the Willy Street Co-op’s first union drive. In 2014, the westside and eastside stores and the off-site kitchen were preparing to vote on whether to be represented by United Food & Commercial Workers when the election was cancelled the day before voting would have begun.
In December 2015 open letter, Firszt said that the UFCW had withdrawn from the third-party election agreement, while union organizers claimed management had violated labor laws. Organizers filed charges with the National Labor Relations Board, but Co-op management reports that the charges were conditionally dismissed in March of 2015. In January 2015, the NLRB determined that it would hold an election at the westside store only. The union lost the February 10, 2015 election 43 to 50, according to Co-op announcements.
Reed, who was not a Co-op employee at the time of the 2015 union drive, said that some who had opposed the union then are now part of the pro-union organizing effort. She cited various reasons for the change of heart. In the UFCW drive, Co-op employees would have joined an established union (Local 1473), but in the UE drive, the Co-op employees would form their own union.
Additionally, Reed said, those pushing for the union this time around have made clear that they want the Co-op to be financially responsible. "We need to be responsible, of course, to all of our owners, because they're our members," Reed said. "I think last time that was not as clearly understood or stated."
Employees of the east and west stores will vote next Tuesday and employees of the north store, off-site kitchen and central office will vote next Wednesday.
According to NLRB data, employees voted to unionize in 69% of NLRB union certification elections in the 2018 fiscal year.
Firszt ended her letter by calling on all employees to vote on “whether union representation is needed or desirable.”
“This will be an important decision,” Firszt wrote. “If our employees ultimately believe it is right to have a union, once provided with all the facts, we will work with the union to grow our cooperative.”
Early results
Reed said the union effort has already begun transforming the work environment. "People are really excited. I think people have been feeling some frustration with how best to have their ideas and passion really recognized and channeled, and they see this as a positive step," Reed said.
She recalled a quieter Co-op worker who confided that she'd previously been feeling isolated. Now, she told Reed, she was enjoying coming to work more than she had in a long time. "They just feel like the staff is talking to each other more and thinking about what they want the Co-op to be. That to me was really powerful," Reed said.
And it's gotten co-workers talking with their counterparts at Willy Street Co-op locations across town. "It's brought us together," Reed said, noting that a union would provide a structure for workers to connect and work together. "It's been an amazing way to get to know the strengths and talents of a lot of people and what they could bring to the organization through a union."