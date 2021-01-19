When life gave us lemons, 8-year-old Belleville girl made a lemonade stand to fight hunger

“I’ll see me on the news! … We’re on like every channel,” Morgan said, explaining that she’d need to turn on all four TVs in the house to catch all the broadcasts.

Her video will run less than a minute, but Heide thinks that’s plenty of time for the estimated 188 million viewers to be inspired by her work. “If even 1% of 1% of the people watching end up Googling Morgan's lemonade … that’s frickin’ awesome,” Heide said.

Morgan isn’t planning to stop anytime soon. She doesn’t yet know when it will be safe to hold the in-person lemonade event where donors can cash in their I.O.U.’s, but she's aiming for summer.

And that’s not the only thing Morgan’s looking forward to. Recently, she helped out in the Little John’s kitchen, scooping cheese onto plates. She asked Heide if she could come regularly, and he gave the OK, provided her mom joins her.

It’s a rare opportunity for someone Morgan’s age, McGlone said. And it’s one this enthusiastic 8-year-old doesn’t want to miss.

