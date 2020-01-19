What do the coming changes in health data-sharing rules mean for Epic — and patients?

Kunstman appreciates the ease with which he can transfer records among Epic customers using Epic’s Care Everywhere functionality. “If more folks could be on those standards, it would certainly be helpful,” he said.

A threat from Silicon Valley?

Hatt thinks it’s “too early to tell” whether former Gov. Thompson is right about the threat to Epic, but he noted that the new rule would affect Epic and its competitors in the health records industry equally. The rule won’t allow some Silicon Valley tech company to require Epic to turn over all its records, he said, noting that health privacy laws still govern these data exchanges.

“It’s not designed to help the big tech companies get more data and take over and displace people,” Hatt said. “It really is centered around the patient and what the patient can do. It’s about patient access to data.”

But, he said, the rule will place a heavy compliance burden on big companies like Epic. As for startups, he said, “it’s kind of like a knife that cuts both ways,” as it could give new opportunities to developers who can offer new health-related apps. But any startup charged with information blocking could face steep fines if found in violation.