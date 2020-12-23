What did we learn? Malia Jones notes that polarization a public health crisis

“I guess I was sort of aware of it in the back of my mind, but I didn't place any priority on that as a major public health problem,” Jones said. “At this point, it’s a public health crisis.”

The pandemic has become such a part of political ideology that “people are not engaging with what science has to say.”

It’s not just the fault of the political parties, she said, but of her own field too.

“Public health tends to be quite progressive, and I think we haven't taken seriously the concerns of conservatives," she said. "I think we've been pretty dismissive, and pretty much ignoring the increasing fissure in our society, or at least treating it in a really superficial way. It's not at all superficial.”

Jones, who studies why some people refuse to vaccinate their children, hopes experts change their tactics in the next stage of the virus fight. The first vaccine doses have already begun rolling out to priority patients across the country, but some have expressed fears about getting the vaccine.