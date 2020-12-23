What did we learn? Malia Jones notes that polarization a public health crisis

For epidemiologists like Malia Jones, a lot about 2020 was foreseeable. The experts who dedicate their careers to studying diseases knew the story of the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic long before the rest of us did, and they knew another such catastrophe could be imminent.
“Pandemics are part of being a global society,” Jones told the Cap Times in March. “Honestly, no one in public health is surprised that a pandemic happened.”
What did surprise Jones, an associate scientist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Applied Population Laboratory, is how poorly the U.S. responded to the virus. The supply stockpiles and pandemic plans had been abandoned, she told the Cap Times in April, leaving the U.S. “really unprepared as a nation to respond to a pandemic.”
But the biggest surprise would reveal itself in the months that followed, Jones explained this month. The global health crisis combined with a U.S. presidential election to show how political polarization threatens public health.
“I guess I was sort of aware of it in the back of my mind, but I didn't place any priority on that as a major public health problem,” Jones said. “At this point, it’s a public health crisis.”
The pandemic has become such a part of political ideology that “people are not engaging with what science has to say.”
It’s not just the fault of the political parties, she said, but of her own field too.
“Public health tends to be quite progressive, and I think we haven't taken seriously the concerns of conservatives," she said. "I think we've been pretty dismissive, and pretty much ignoring the increasing fissure in our society, or at least treating it in a really superficial way. It's not at all superficial.”
Jones, who studies why some people refuse to vaccinate their children, hopes experts change their tactics in the next stage of the virus fight. The first vaccine doses have already begun rolling out to priority patients across the country, but some have expressed fears about getting the vaccine.
“I think we need to do a very good job of having a two-way conversation about those concerns, or people just won't get it,” said Jones, who launched the COVID information platform Dear Pandemic with a team of other women scientists earlier this year. “We need to really find a way to hear those concerns, and address them and not just say, ‘That's nonsense. End of discussion.’”
If experts can’t figure out how to address the fears and needs of people from across the political spectrum, we could be powerless to effectively take on public health challenges like climate change, racism and a healthcare system in which many can’t afford care, Jones said.
“Take your pick,” she said, of the public health battles left to fight. “All of them have really smart people who have information about them, and all of them are challenged by this issue of political polarization getting into the mix and making it really hard for science to make its voice heard.”
