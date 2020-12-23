What did we learn? Joe Mingle praises the courage of his volunteers

Joe Mingle has dedicated his time, resources and life to ensuring that people living in any situation have access to plenty of healthy food. He spearheaded the program Healthy Food For All, an entity that distributes food from local farms to the homeless, pop-up food pantries, youth programs and domestic abuse survivors.
But 2020 was 2020 for everyone, including people in food distribution. Before the coronavirus hit the U.S., Mingle sent urgent emails to reporters detailing how such a pandemic could strangle the food network in this country.
Maintaining that food pipeline is a key component of Mingle’s life. Excess food from businesses like the Monona Terrace Convention Center is taken to food pantries and other places for redistribution to hungry people. But no conventions means no extra food.
“With the pandemic, some pantries closed, many older volunteers stepped back and places had to pivot to drive-through only,” Mingle said. “We need better distribution infrastructure and networks to get available food out to neighbors in need.”
Mingle said direct-to-door delivery has been especially critical for elders and families who want to stay home. HFFA’s biggest success has been in scheduling pop-up mobile pantries where existing social networks in low-income neighborhoods are able to store large volumes of food.
Being creative has served HFFA and the communities it helps.
On a larger scale, feeding hungry people transcends seasons, presidencies and social justice issues. Hunger is hunger. But Mingle has learned in 2020 that the pandemic reveals the courage of people like his volunteers.
“Our community is full of brave, compassionate, generous people, many of whom are literally willing to risk their lives to help others in times of crisis,” Mingle said. “When times get hard, our neighbors are strong and resilient and rise to the challenge. Despite the uncertainty, conflict and social isolation, we’ve struggled through this convergence of multiple crises and will emerge battered but not broken.”
Even in the best of times, helping people facing food insecurity is an uphill battle. With the looming expiration of the federal moratorium on evictions, the arrival of winter weather and an economy battered by the weight of the pandemic, Mingle said that managing food distribution is essential.
Food needs are skyrocketing and “I see the fear in people’s eyes”.
But if he’s learned anything in 2020, it’s to appreciate that even the daily stresses of running a vital industry are blessings.
“Remember to live in the moment and appreciate the beauty in simple everyday things,” Mingle said. “Stop and smell the flowers, you know? Helping others and serving the community can give you a sense of purpose and meaning that will sustain you during the darkest hours.
“Our strength is the community and in each other, now and always.”