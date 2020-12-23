What did we learn? Joe Mingle praises the courage of his volunteers

Being creative has served HFFA and the communities it helps.

On a larger scale, feeding hungry people transcends seasons, presidencies and social justice issues. Hunger is hunger. But Mingle has learned in 2020 that the pandemic reveals the courage of people like his volunteers.

“Our community is full of brave, compassionate, generous people, many of whom are literally willing to risk their lives to help others in times of crisis,” Mingle said. “When times get hard, our neighbors are strong and resilient and rise to the challenge. Despite the uncertainty, conflict and social isolation, we’ve struggled through this convergence of multiple crises and will emerge battered but not broken.”

Even in the best of times, helping people facing food insecurity is an uphill battle. With the looming expiration of the federal moratorium on evictions, the arrival of winter weather and an economy battered by the weight of the pandemic, Mingle said that managing food distribution is essential.

Food needs are skyrocketing and “I see the fear in people’s eyes”.

But if he’s learned anything in 2020, it’s to appreciate that even the daily stresses of running a vital industry are blessings.