What did we learn? Jamaal Stricklin opts to 'bank on the community'

Around this time last year, Jamaal Stricklin was getting his first passport. 2020, he thought, would be the year he’d finally leave the U.S. The Greek island of Mykonos, famous for its dance clubs and whitewashed houses, would be a good place to start.
He laughs as he recalls those plans now, thinking about how long it took for Americans to understand the gravity of the virus that was, right around the time he was getting his passport, infecting its first human hosts in Wuhan, China.
“We were lied to and led astray. We were bamboozled,” Stricklin said. On television, he saw other countries deploying HAZMAT crews. “They’re walking down the street in groups of five, with not a piece of skin showing, spraying disinfectant all over the entire world … Meanwhile, we’re like, ‘Hey, let’s go to a fuckin’ concert.’”
Now, with many countries barring U.S. travelers, he can’t use that passport. But despite the many reasons to feel bitter about 2020, Stricklin is mostly feeling grateful.
As sales director for SuperCharge! Foods, he watched as the juice bar and urban farm lost all of its walk-in business, closed its community space and lost the restaurant market for the microgreens it grows. They were about a month away from shutting the doors when they found a combination of contact-free pick-up, delivery, grocery stores sales and loans that worked.
The lesson, Stricklin said, is the same one businesses like the Plaza Tavern learned when they set and quickly reached crowdfunding goals: “You have to bank on the community.”
“I think that’s something that we got right: really trusting that the community will come out in spades for those small businesses they care about,” Stricklin said. “If you make an impact on people, they will come out and support you.”
He’s also grateful that the city opted to continue with plans for the Madison Public Market, a business incubator and public gathering space. Stricklin is president of the nonprofit Madison Public Market Foundation, which will run the market.
“A lot of times it was in question whether or not the project was going to move forward,” Stricklin said, citing budget shortfalls that forced the city to separate “wants” from “needs.” But he believes the civil unrest sparked by the police killing of George Floyd highlighted the value of a culturally diverse place where people share stories over food.
“It became clear that the city not only wanted this but needs it,” Stricklin said. “How are we going to solve these problems? We gotta bring the people together.”
Hoping to compensate for a decline in one of the project’s funding streams, Madison’s City Council signed a resolution in September authorizing the city to apply for a federal grant. It’s a win for the market’s potential vendors, including people of color, first-generation immigrants and women, Stricklin said.
“People came out and said, ‘Yes, we want these businesses to survive. This is what we want Madison to look like.’”