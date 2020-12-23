What did we learn? Jamaal Stricklin opts to 'bank on the community'

Around this time last year, Jamaal Stricklin was getting his first passport. 2020, he thought, would be the year he’d finally leave the U.S. The Greek island of Mykonos, famous for its dance clubs and whitewashed houses, would be a good place to start.

He laughs as he recalls those plans now, thinking about how long it took for Americans to understand the gravity of the virus that was, right around the time he was getting his passport, infecting its first human hosts in Wuhan, China.

“We were lied to and led astray. We were bamboozled,” Stricklin said. On television, he saw other countries deploying HAZMAT crews. “They’re walking down the street in groups of five, with not a piece of skin showing, spraying disinfectant all over the entire world … Meanwhile, we’re like, ‘Hey, let’s go to a fuckin’ concert.’”

Now, with many countries barring U.S. travelers, he can’t use that passport. But despite the many reasons to feel bitter about 2020, Stricklin is mostly feeling grateful.