West side neighbors question affordability of housing in Madison Yards proposal

Climate impact, parking issues and affordability were raised Wednesday by Madison west side residents during a neighborhood meeting about Madison Yards, a large, mixed-use development proposed for the site of the old Hill Farms State Office Building property.
Wednesday night’s virtual meeting drew a vocal crowd with questions for Ald. Arvina Martin, whose district includes the property, and members of Summit Smith Development, which is working on the project.
Madison Yards is a seven-block development that encompasses the area south of University Avenue, north of Sheboygan Avenue, between Segoe Road to the east and the American Red Cross property to the west.
The sprawling project could bring up to 540 residential units, more than three office buildings, a 150-room hotel, a central green, multiple restaurant spaces and an outdoor performance stage to the area surrounding the new state office building.
Block 1, the subject of Wednesday’s neighborhood meeting, would include
• Five-story residential building with 80 market-rate units.
• Seven-story office building with six floors of office space and first-floor retail.
• Five-story parking structure.
The multi-phase project is in the process of gaining city approvals for Block 2, which would include a 56,000-square-foot Whole Foods grocery store as well as a 15-story, 270-unit residential building that also includes office space for the property management team.
During the meeting, Sean Roberts, who represented Summit Smith Development, gave a slide-show presentation detailing Block 1 of the project. Tim Parks, from the Madison Planning Division, also spoke about the city’s role in helping plan the development and spoke about what the process is for gaining city approvals.
Neighbors expressed concerns about the impact such a big development could have environmentally. At least three raised questions about energy, climate and parking.
Roberts said the office building will be solar ready and the residential portion of Block 1 will have the ability to use solar energy as well. Block 2 will also have solar.
One resident, Deborah Elsas, pointed to the large number of residential units in the overall proposal and noted that none sounded affordable.
“There’s nothing that would be affordable in this,” Elsas said. “The city should probably be considering something that would be affordable or have some plan for subsidizing the price of some of the rents. There also seems to be a lot of office space devoted to this project and we’ve just had a pandemic where using office space isn’t recommended.”
Roberts responded that the office space in Block 1 was in response to the State of Wisconsin Investment Board (SWIB) proposing to move into that space.
“Frankly, if SWIB did not want to move to this location, it would not be in Block 1,” Roberts said. “One thing we’ve always liked about having office space in a mixed-use is that it provides another pillar that allows retail and residential to thrive.”
Martin was asked the same question by Elsas about affordability.
“This area is going to be on a transit line and, again, has a park and has good amenities as well,” Martin said. “But I would like to take the conversation offline because I want to get all my notes.
Martin encouraged Elsas to email her and said she’s working with the city’s Planning Division to “make workforce and affordable housing more attractive to developers in Madison.”
Martin did not reply to several requests for comment this week.
The city has already approved site implementation plans for Blocks 2 and 3 of the project. The Block 2 phase goes before the Urban Design Commission on Jan. 13. Block 1 is expected to seek final approval from Common Council this spring, according to Roberts.