West side neighbors question affordability of housing in Madison Yards proposal

• Five-story parking structure.

The multi-phase project is in the process of gaining city approvals for Block 2, which would include a 56,000-square-foot Whole Foods grocery store as well as a 15-story, 270-unit residential building that also includes office space for the property management team.

During the meeting, Sean Roberts, who represented Summit Smith Development, gave a slide-show presentation detailing Block 1 of the project. Tim Parks, from the Madison Planning Division, also spoke about the city’s role in helping plan the development and spoke about what the process is for gaining city approvals.

Neighbors expressed concerns about the impact such a big development could have environmentally. At least three raised questions about energy, climate and parking.

Roberts said the office building will be solar ready and the residential portion of Block 1 will have the ability to use solar energy as well. Block 2 will also have solar.

One resident, Deborah Elsas, pointed to the large number of residential units in the overall proposal and noted that none sounded affordable.