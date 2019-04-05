Welton Enterprises and SSM Health have been in the news and a topic of neighborhood discussion for their proposals to develop neighboring properties on South Park Street.
But there could be a bigger proposal by the pair in the works: a potential 95-acre mixed-use Welton development that could include apartments, retail and an SSM Health Dean Medical Group clinic for southwest Verona, a project called “The Valley.”
The plans for Verona are in the preliminary stages and are slated for land just south of the new Verona Area High School. The property is south of U.S. Highway 18/151 and west of State Highway 69, and is currently in the Town of Verona.
In 2006, Dean Health System proposed a conceptual land use plan for the site that included assisted living, health care and health care retail for the site, and the City Council supported the concept.
Now, updated concept plans from Welton Enterprises explore the possibility of creating 21 acres of multi-family housing, 48 acres of commercial and mixed-use and 15 acres of space for a clinic.
The development could include a “large scale” hotel, 100,000 to 200,000 square feet of retail space, a 50,000 to 75,000 square foot grocery store with a pharmacy, office space and multi-tenant retail like coffee shops or restaurants, and 500 to 700 apartments. SSM/Dean would retain part of the site for a future clinic, a letter from the developer to the city says. The letter also notes that “market factors including demand will influence the eventual timing and mix of uses.”
Kurtis Welton, president of Welton Enterprises, emphasized that the proposal is in the early stages and there are many discussions to be had with parties like the Department of Natural Resources, the city of Verona and engineers before anything is finalized.
“We’re trying to put together information to see whether it makes any sense to do development out here or not,” Welton said. “In this business, we try to look ahead five to 10 years.”
With Epic Systems nearby, it makes sense to put a hotel on the property, he said. He said commercial development would be an asset to the school district, because it would contribute tax revenue without introducing more kids.
Welton said he doesn’t yet own the property. It would take “a couple years” to zone and plat the the land, then several more years to put in water, sewer, gas and electric service, Welton said. That means actual building may not be “for years to come.”
The plans have appeared before the Verona Plan Commission and City Council for discussion, said Adam Sayre, interim city administrator and director of planning and development in Verona. Both bodies were generally open to “this kind of development happening there,” he said, though there were some concerns about a “big-box-type user being located on that property.”
Welton said the firm will avoid big box stores as that would just “aggravate everyone.”
Before any development can happen, Verona must first annex the property from the town. Verona has a boundary agreement with the Town of Verona and has the ability to annex the property, Sayre said, and the developer is able to extend municipal water and sewer to the site.
A letter from the developer says it hopes to complete “conceptual planning” in 2019 and gain land use approvals and annexation by 2020 or 2021.
In Madison, SSM Health wants to build a clinic at 1312 S. Park St., the site of Pick ‘n Save, and Welton Enterprises has proposed apartments and a grocery store next door. There’s community concern that the two timelines will leave the neighborhood without a grocery store for a period of time. There will be a neighborhood informational meeting on the topic this Thursday, April 4, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Madison Labor Temple, 1602 S. Park St.