It was less than a week since University of Wisconsin-Madison senior Baileigh Remy had flown into Lima, Peru, for a study abroad semester, and, under normal circumstances, she would have been settling into her new home.

But Remy already knew these weren’t normal circumstances. Less than 48 hours after arriving in the country, she learned that her program had been canceled due to coronavirus concerns. UW-Madison wanted her to return.

Remy and her friends booked flights back to the United States for the following week and set out to see just a bit of the country before cutting their trip short. But in the middle of an evening of pizza and movies, the friends got a message that gave their plans a new urgency.

In a group chat, they learned that Peru’s President Martín Vizcarra had announced that the country was sealing its borders, ending international flights to and from the country for at least 15 days in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

If she and her friends wanted to return home, they’d have to do it that night or wait until the restrictions lifted. Waiting might mean two weeks, but it could mean longer. The virus was spreading fast, and it was hard to predict what might come next.

Since Sunday, more than a thousand Americans, including many Wisconsinites, have found themselves stuck in the country. As of Thursday evening, the Facebook group Americans Stuck in Peru — where members swap stories and updates — had 2,085 members.

Travelers to other countries face a similar fate: Morocco, Honduras and Argentina are among the countries that have closed their borders in an attempt to slow the virus.

On Tuesday, Pres. Vizcarra revised the policy, announcing that foreign nationals seeking to return to their countries would be allowed to do so. But it’s not yet clear when or how they’ll be able to fly out, as international flights were canceled following Sunday’s announcement.

Some countries — including Israel, Mexico and Chile — have chartered flights to repatriate their citizens, The Hill reports. The U.S. has yet to do so, though President Trump said in a Thursday press briefing such a move is coming, perhaps involving the military.

The Cap Times spoke on Thursday with several Wisconsinites who were caught in the chaos. Two had made it back to the U.S., while those who were still stranded said they were safe and well but wanted to return home.

Maddie Schroeder of Janesville came to Peru six months ago for an internship supporting an afterschool program in rural community in Cusco, and had embarked on a five-day trek to Machu Picchu just days before the announcement.

“Before I left there was talk of coronavirus, but it seemed like a faraway issue,” Schroeder wrote in an email to the Cap Times. The first South American case was detected on Feb. 27 in Brazil. By the time Schroeder returned and had cell phone reception again, “everything had changed.”

“It went from the abstract into a hard reality … The mood shifted drastically in Cusco from its usual relaxed energy to a panic,” Schroeder said, with school closures, a quarantine and Peru closing its borders to Europe and Asia.

“All of the supermarkets were being raided. People were wearing masks. Everyone went into a craze buying airplane tickets,” Schroeder said. Then came the Sunday night announcement that would fully seal the borders, “giving less than 24 hours to leave with only a handful of flights leaving that day.”

“It was basically impossible to get on as they were already completely booked,” Schroeder said.

In an email to the Cap Times, UW-Madison graduate student Allison Streckenbach, who flew out of Peru at 11:55 p.m. on Sunday, listed more than a dozen Wisconsinites, including children, who were waiting to come home. There are likely many more.

“All these people, local people, OUR people, are without answers,” she wrote. “We were lucky. They were not. And now they need our help to get home.”

Last plane out

When Baileigh Remy saw that group chat message on Sunday night, she texted her mom, who called her within minutes.

Remy didn’t mind staying until the borders reopened, but her family wanted her back home so they could be with her in case she got sick. “I think my mom is just very protective,” Remy said. “Obviously, the coronavirus is spreading really fast. … so they were just freaking out about all the possibilities.”

So, less than a week after she’d flown to the country for a study abroad program that had since been canceled, Remy was packing her bags. And fast. It was already 8:30 p.m., and the borders were set to close at midnight.

“She's like, ‘You have to pack all your stuff and go to the airport now,’” Remy recalled, and, within minutes, she was out the door. “It was one of the most chaotic moments.”

She took an Uber to the airport while her family scrambled to find her a flight. Just before midnight, she took off on one of the last planes leaving the country before the shutdown took effect.

But many others weren’t so lucky, and airports filled with would-be passengers soon to be disappointed.

Like Remy, Xang Hang and Sydney Higar, both UW-Madison undergrads, had been in Peru less than 48 hours when they received word that UW-Madison was canceling their study abroad program. They had booked flights for the following week, but Higar’s was canceled and Hang canceled his own when Sunday’s border-closing announcement came down.

Now they’re unsure when they’ll be able to return to Wisconsin. Higar has a flight scheduled for Sunday, but she said nothing is certain. Family members got her a backup flight for next Tuesday, and that one’s already been canceled.

“The (Sunday flight) looks like it hasn't been canceled, but I would assume it would be, unless that's one of the flights that they're allowing out,” Higar said. “So, since I have no clue when I'm leaving, I just have everything packed.”

Higar spoke with someone from UW-Madison's study abroad office Thursday, and she learned that the university has agreed to extend her international health insurance coverage, which was set to end on March 22, until she can return to the U.S.

“We’re in touch with the remaining members of our campus community who are abroad to provide advice and assistance in response to this rapidly changing situation and help them stay safe,” UW-Madison spokesperson Meredith McGlone said in an email Friday morning, referring not just to students in Peru. She was not immediately able to say how many students are affected.

“We also are providing them with all information we are able to learn regarding the potential for U.S. government-charted flights in some locations, but it remains unknown if host governments will support such efforts.”

For now, Hang is holding off on making plans.

“I have not booked another flight because everything is just so unpredictable,” he said, and he worries about spending more money without any guarantee of a refund if flights get canceled.

Hang said he and his friends are fortunate to have their health and the funds and support back in the US to be sure they'll eventually get back home, though it's been hard to figure out when or how.

“The airlines are all very non-responsive right now,” Hang said. He’s been trying to reach Copa Airlines — calling customer service in Peru, Mexico, Canada and the US — but never gets through. “Every single one of those has been busy the whole time.”

It’s not just the airlines that have been hard to reach. Adam and Jaime Martinez of Oshkosh, who booked a Peru tour after their planned South Korea tour was canceled due to coronavirus, said they’ve been trying to reach the U.S. Embassy in Peru to no avail.

Their English and Swiss acquaintances in their Cusco hotel have all been in contact with their embassies, they said.

“What's kind of crazy is that when you try to go to the embassy website, or even try to call, it says the embassy’s been closed until March 31,” Adam Martinez said. “So in the time when we need them the most, they closed down and we have nobody to help us out here.”

In a statement emailed to the Cap Times, the U.S. State Department advised U.S. citizens in Peru to sign up for its Smart Traveler Enrollment Program, check with airlines, and monitor various websites. “We have no higher priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens overseas,” the statement said.

Martinez said he’d received word from the embassy that Avianca Airlines was trying to plan a flight from Lima to Miami for Thursday and the following Thursday. He’s eager to get back to running his small furniture warehouse, but they’d have to find a way to Lima — more than 20 hours’ drive from Cusco — and pay nearly $1,000 per person.

“They're like four times as much (as usual) for the flights,” he said.

‘They got caught’

In a Thursday press briefing, President Donald Trump was asked about the Americans stranded abroad. He said he was aware of those in Peru, though it was unclear whether he knew that they numbered more than a thousand.

“We know about it. We have a group of young people in Peru, and we’re working on taking care of that with the military,” Trump said. Asked if this was a “military evacuation,” he said no.

Hours after that press briefing, travelers told the Cap Times that they had yet to hear if or how such repatriation might happen, despite having signed up for State Department notifications and placed their names on various lists of stranded travelers.

“So we don’t know how long we’ll be here or if there is any help coming,” said recent UW-Milwaukee grad Tasha Sook.

In his comments, Trump seemed to blame the travelers for their predicament. “They got caught. They were late with their flights,” Trump said. “We gave them a period of time. They didn’t make it, but we’re looking to get them out, probably with the military.”

Sook called the comment “infuriating.”

“He made it seem as though we had plenty of time to get out and just didn’t,” Sook said.

Remy agreed. “He does not really know what he is talking about,” she said. “My study abroad friends and I did have our plane tickets ready anyways, but then the borders were closed with little warning.”

Two countries, transformed

When Baileigh Remy finally made it home to Wisconsin on Tuesday morning — by way of Brazil and then New York — much had changed. Her dad picked her up from the airport and took her to McDonalds, where the doors were now closed. In times of quarantine, drive-thru is the only option.

“It kind of feels like I came back to a whole different place,” Remy said. “I left and everything was fine. And I came back, not even a whole week later, and it's just totally different.”

She’s currently “self-quarantining” at her parents’ house in Oshkosh and trying to figure out what comes next. She was set to graduate after just three years at UW-Madison, but now she wonders whether she should tack on an extra semester to study abroad. The trip to Peru would have been her first chance.

The change was yet more striking in Peru. After Adam and Jaime Martinez waited in line for three hours at the Cusco airport only to learn that they’d have to re-book with their U.S. airline, they hopped in a cab back to the hotel.

Their cab driver told them that only one of them would be allowed to leave the hotel at a time, and they wouldn’t be allowed into the store unless they were wearing masks. There would also be a curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. and an order to, barring necessity, stay out the street at other times too.

Even just trying to understand the rules can be tough when you’re in a foreign country. Xang Hang said his host family has explained things for him, but Spanish isn’t his primary language.

“There is a lot that I don't understand just because this is so out of my comfort zone. This isn’t our society. This isn’t our culture," Hang said.

“Things like not leaving the house — we have to be quarantined … and there being military and national police on the streets questioning your whereabouts,” were all confusing at first, he said.

Back at her hotel room in Cusco, looking out from the balcony, Jaime Martinez could see the change in the city.

Before, “it was like bumper-to-bumper traffic all the time, and all of a sudden, it just stopped,” she said.

Adam Martinez said he’s fine with the curfew, but “to add insult to injury, there’s a ban on alcohol sales now,” so he can’t even have a beer. (“Part of our coping mechanism, especially being from Wisconsin,” Jaime added.)

But Jaime Martinez counts herself and her husband “very, very blessed.” At least they got to see most of the sights on their travel itinerary, including hiking Huayana Picchu, the big peak at Machu Picchu the day before the park closed.

“There are so many people who actually arrived the day before the closing, and had all these big plans to travel,” said Jaime Martinez as the two sat at their computer screen scrolling through their GoPro photos. “It’s just a blessing because there's so many couples, right here in this hotel, who had that opportunity stolen from them.”

Sook, too, is looking for the positive. “The locals here have been nothing but kind and wonderful when they didn’t have to be,” as have the “communities of foreigners” stranded alongside her.

“Overall, we just want more information and for someone to seem like they actually care,” Sook said.

