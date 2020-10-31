“We’ve all lost somebody”: Community Altar Project invites Madisonians to celebrate their dead

“We’ve all lost somebody”

The holiday is about celebration, not mourning, said Roberto Torres Mata, a UW-Madison graduate student studying printmaking, who teamed up with Kallenborn on this year’s Day of the Dead celebration. The son of Mexican parents, his family celebrates his grandparents each year by cooking the foods they’d cook and thinking about the things they did.

“I still cherish that,” he said. “It’s even hard to explain. It’s a very emotional thing.”

When Kallenborn launched the Community Altar Project in 2014, she built an altar with her mom and dad to honor her grandparents. As her dad flipped through photographs of his parents, he began to cry. “They’re all gone now,” he said. Two years later, Kallenborn found herself making an altar for him.

But, she said, celebrating the holiday has helped her recognize and embrace that cycle. By encouraging people to dedicate a specific set of days to fondly remembering their loved ones, invite them back into their lives, and then let those memories go until the following year, Kallenborn said, the holiday helps people manage their grief.