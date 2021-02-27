‘We’re going to be a force’: Shalicia Johnson of ArrowStar Photography sees exciting future

The four questions

What are the most important values driving your work?

I really deeply valued collaboration and just being a good human and helping wherever you can. I try to include other BIPOC-led organizations and collaborate with other business owners. Another value I have is giving back, so I'm a big contributor to charities. I want to be able to give more through the success of my business, to be financially stable and be able to provide for myself and for others.

How are you creating the kind of community that you want to live in?

I think I'm creating it by living it. I just think if people learn to work with each other and value each other — it doesn't matter if you're different. Everybody brings a different dish to the barbecue. So just really, truly collaborating and bringing your genuine self and your genuine desire to be a part of the solution — I like to think that that's exactly what I'm doing.

What advice do you have for other would-be entrepreneurs?