‘We haven’t done a very good job of listening’: Allies rally to defund police

As hundreds assembled Monday at the corner of Fourth and East Washington, beside Madison East High School, Rachel Lander stood at the edge of the sidewalk holding a small cardboard sign.
On one side was a quote from philosopher and activist Cornel West: “Justice is what love looks like in public.” On the other, a quote from theologian Abraham Heschel: “A few are guilty. All are responsible.”
The quote, she said, gets at the notion that it's not just a few officers who need to be held to account for violence against black people.
“All of us are responsible for having been O.K. for the last several hundred years living in this society which has been unjust.”
That responsibility, she said, is what brought her to the Allies Rally for Black Lives, an event designed for people like her who want to support their black neighbors in their fight against systemic racism and police violence.
The rally was organized by Allies for Black Lives-Madison, United Faculty and Academic Staff, Women's International League for Peace and Freedom-Madison, Four Lakes Green Party, and Families for Justice Dane County. They followed the lead of black-led organizations like Freedom Inc. and Urban Triage, which have spearheaded many of the daily protests filling Madison’s streets, in calling for defunding the police and investing in black people.
For Lander, it’s about capitalizing on the momentum of the moment, when she thinks there’s finally an opportunity for transformation. “I want to keep showing up so we don’t take our foot off the gas, so we keep moving forward,” she said.
'It's about time'
Some national commentators have pointed to the involvement of white people as a perhaps-pivotal difference between the movement currently underway and the previous rounds of Black Lives Matter protests.
“It’s about time” that white people turn out, said Justice Castaneda, executive director for Common Wealth Development, told the Cap Times before taking the stage to address the crowd.
The fact that so many people want to be allies, he said, is testament to the work of organizations like Freedom Inc. and Urban Triage. “To have such a coordinated effort, to have people who are able to recognize their … position from which they can be part of this thing — I think it’s phenomenal.”
Freedom Inc. has been pushing for years for changes that white Madison and those in power often view as radical, including removing police from schools or not building a new jail, noted Heidi Wegleitner, who represents District 2 on the Dane County Board of Supervisors.
“We haven’t done a very good job of listening,” she said.
Wegleitner told the crowd, spilling from the lawn into the intersection of Fourth and East Washington, that on the night last June when the Board voted to double the budget for the new jail, they heard testimony from many Southeast Asian and black people opposing the plan, “pleading with us not to do this, not to cement our legacy as one of incarceration … knowing that we can imagine a better future,” Wegleitner said.
“I didn’t see that many white people show up,” said Wegleitner, one of four supervisors who voted against the plan.
Again and again, speakers and organizers discussed what it means to be an ally to black Americans. “Please remember that this is not a label that we get to give ourselves,” said Erika Bach, an Allies for Black Lives-Madison member and emcee for the event.
“This is not the Girl Scout badge or the Boy Scout badge where we study and show up to a meeting and we sew it on our chest and then we take it off when we go home.”
Bach said black activists wanted allies to continue to “do the work” and engage in difficult conversations with other white people. She urged everyone in attendance to take the Pledge for the Movement for Black Lives and follow black-led activist organizations to continue the work.
Allies, Bach said, can graduate from “allies” to “accomplices” to “co-conspirators,” a title she wore in capital letters across her chest. A shirt like that, or any other Black Lives Matter message, must be more than a performance, she said. “You’re going to have to wear it to the grocery store. You’re going to have to wear it to the mayor’s office. You’re going to have to wear it to the ballot box.”
Make the right call
Being an ally, Bach said, also means learning how to avoid calling the police. The high-profile case of Amy Cooper summoning police to Central Park after black birdwatcher Christian Cooper asked her to leash her dog — as the law required — is just one example of white people routinely calling police on black people who have committed no crime.
It’s a local problem, too. On June 2, a Monona neighbor called the police to a house presumed to be vacant after spotting a black man on the porch. Monona police entered the home with guns drawn and handcuffed Keonte Furdge, a black man and 2016 graduate of Monona Grove High School, who was staying at the house with a friend at the owner’s invitation.
Addressing the crowd, Bach asked attendees to pair up to consider a situation in which they would otherwise call the police and then discuss who they might call instead.
Mackenzie, who declined to give her last name, said that the situations in which she’s called the police before have involved someone who was overdosing or threatening but inebriated.
“I just feel like we need more education on who else there is to call,” she said, explaining she planned to research alternatives.
Damita Brown, Restorative Justice Director for the Dane County TimeBank, said white allies should recognize the ways that white supremacy has hurt them too, and she asked that they convey those ideas through the TimeBank’s Letter Writing Campaign to End Violence Against Black People.
“We want you to talk about the racism you were taught as a violation of your humanity,” Brown said.
Stopping traffic ‘to make people think’
When the speeches ended, attendees headed west down East Washington Avenue, filling all lanes of traffic as the police rerouted traffic. Behind the marchers, a caravan of a dozen or so cars covered with messages like “Listen and learn from black people” and “Racism is a pandemic” slowly followed, with the drivers honking to the beat of the chants.
Mixed among the marchers were dozens of young children, some chanting from the bike trailers, some carrying signs on a grown up’s shoulders, many gliding along on metal scooters.
Oliver, 4, came out with his moms, pedaling casually on an extra wheel attached to his mom Gretchen Treu’s bike. The family had been avoiding the protests because of concern about the coronavirus, but this march passed right by their house, and they thought they’d join.
As they pedaled down the left lane, Oliver asked his mom Angel why the group was walking instead of driving.
“To stop traffic to make people think about it,” Angel said.
At Ingersoll Street the march took a left to stop on Williamson Street, where Tony Robinson was killed by Madison police officer Matthew Kenny in 2015. Marchers stood or knelt in silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the length of time in which Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin fatally knelt on George Floyd’s neck. The group looped back to East High School, where most of the families with children called it a night.
A few dozen protesters continued on, winding through east side neighborhoods as residents appeared on porches and on front walks. One gesticulated and called out, holding a piece of cardboard on which he had scrawled “Go home,” but most raised fists or signs, chanted, recorded video or shouted thanks.
A visit to the mayor
Turning onto Hoard Street, the group stopped in front of a white house with a thriving garden. “Shame on Satya,” they chanted, hoping Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway would emerge from her home to talk with them.
The mayor came under fire last week for recording a video message to Madison Police Department officers in which she empathized with officers and said she knew protesters were wrong about the police. In an interview with the Cap Times, she said she “should have also been challenging them to understand the pain in the black community and to recognize the change that the police department, in particular, needs to make at this time.”
Over the megaphone, rally organizer Alison Bell Bern asked the now-smaller crowd if they knew the demands put forward by Freedom Inc. “Community control over police!” they shout.
“No cops in schools!” another voice calls out.
“Invest in black people and communities,” Bell Bern adds, and, referencing the demand to release black people from jail: “Free them all.”
As the event drew to a close, a couple dozen protesters stood in the intersection where they’d begun the evening.
A man in navy blue coveralls with “BLM” scrawled across his back, who’d marched just ahead of the group throughout the evening, took his turn at the megaphone. Marcus Robert Johnson told the group that he’d become the Golden Gloves boxing state champion because he kept getting in fights when he was growing up in Green Bay. He was in fifth grade when he’d first been called the n-word, and he’d spent his life surrounded by negative portrayals of people like him.
Now, he said, he saw a moment for change. “For the first time in my young life,” the 30-year-old said, “it feels like everybody’s starting to feel like one.”
He thanked the group for showing up. “We’re going to need you all at the polls. We’re going to need you all in the community after this … We’re going to need every one of you to remember why you came here.”
“Every damn day,” a voice called from the crowd.
“Every damn day,” Johnson said.
