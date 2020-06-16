‘We haven’t done a very good job of listening’: Allies rally to defund police

“We haven’t done a very good job of listening,” she said.

Wegleitner told the crowd, spilling from the lawn into the intersection of Fourth and East Washington, that on the night last June when the Board voted to double the budget for the new jail, they heard testimony from many Southeast Asian and black people opposing the plan, “pleading with us not to do this, not to cement our legacy as one of incarceration … knowing that we can imagine a better future,” Wegleitner said.

“I didn’t see that many white people show up,” said Wegleitner, one of four supervisors who voted against the plan.

Again and again, speakers and organizers discussed what it means to be an ally to black Americans. “Please remember that this is not a label that we get to give ourselves,” said Erika Bach, an Allies for Black Lives-Madison member and emcee for the event.

“This is not the Girl Scout badge or the Boy Scout badge where we study and show up to a meeting and we sew it on our chest and then we take it off when we go home.”