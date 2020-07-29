Voices of protest: Urban Triage's Brandi Grayson is fighting for a Madison she can be proud of

And I see that same kind of change happening within white folks and other non-Black people, this sense of “Something's wrong.” And they may not necessarily understand what's wrong or what needs to be fixed, but the very questioning of a system that has been functioning in a certain kind of way for 500 years opens up the possibility and the opportunity for it to be dismantled and/or changed. I would say “reformed,” but I don't really believe in reforming the system.

So that's where my hope lies. I'm not as hopeful in political officials or elected officials. I think, because of the design of our systems and political terrain, there isn't a lot of space for politicians to be radical. And what history has taught us is that change does not occur because politicians are willing to take the risk. Change comes from the pressure of the people, and that people power in numbers is so important. And through education and building our analysis together as a community and across our country, a fire and yearning for change will continue to grow. And then the fire will really force our local officials to take heed, which hopefully creates a ripple effect. Things change slowly. That's just what it is. So I'm pretty confident that what we're doing right now is planting the seed and creating the ripple effect that will eventually turn into a tsunami.