Voices of protest: Urban Triage's Brandi Grayson is fighting for a Madison she can be proud of

Brandi Grayson is founder and CEO of Urban Triage, a nonprofit “on a mission to empower breakthroughs and transformation in Black families and Black communities through education and community support.”
In a roundtable discussion on WORT, you talked about parallels between the movement to abolish prisons and policing and the movement to abolish slavery. What do you think it takes to get people to recognize oppression and pain in a current moment and not just in retrospect?
There was once a time when it was inconceivable for people to think of a world without slavery because at that time, our entire society had been built on slavery. Prisons right now are the new slavery. It's a way to cage people, and a way to dehumanize people and to use their bodies for work. Prisoners work, and they work for less than $1 a day while corporations profit off of their work.
And if we follow the trends through history, we can see it unfolding, whether we're referring to the War on Drugs, or the laws that ensured that Black people and Black communities were locked up in droves. So all of this is connected to white supremacy racism and this need to profit from people's bodies.
We have the most people in prison in the world per capita. We love imprisoning people. So now we have to paradigm shift to think of a world that exists without prisons, and the first step in doing so is taking a look at the system and institution that we created known as policing, that really upholds and are the enforcers of this new modern day slavery.
So we have to first start by defunding the police, paradigm shifting to this idea that police really isn't the answer to social ills. Moving to a place where we're willing to look at what's required to build people and not jails, meaning mental wellness support, housing support, job opportunities, training, investing and supporting the folks who are the most vulnerable and disenfranchised, supporting them on their journey of healing, so that they can come into alignment with their personal power. Because when people feel powerful and empowered, then they're more likely to be accountable for what's happening around them, and more able to act in their own best interest.
You've been pushing for change on some of Madison's really persistent disparities for a long time now. How hopeful are you that the current moment could change some of the things that have been so slow to change before?
I'm hopeful in the sense of . . . because history has taught us that any revolution or push for change is only possible if the folks who are most impacted are front and center. So the piece that's hopeful for me is that I feel like black people are coming to the table. They're desiring to be educated: “What is it that I'm missing? What is it that I need to do in my personal life and how do I show up for my community? And that is what is required for us to push for policy change.
And I see that same kind of change happening within white folks and other non-Black people, this sense of “Something's wrong.” And they may not necessarily understand what's wrong or what needs to be fixed, but the very questioning of a system that has been functioning in a certain kind of way for 500 years opens up the possibility and the opportunity for it to be dismantled and/or changed. I would say “reformed,” but I don't really believe in reforming the system.
So that's where my hope lies. I'm not as hopeful in political officials or elected officials. I think, because of the design of our systems and political terrain, there isn't a lot of space for politicians to be radical. And what history has taught us is that change does not occur because politicians are willing to take the risk. Change comes from the pressure of the people, and that people power in numbers is so important. And through education and building our analysis together as a community and across our country, a fire and yearning for change will continue to grow. And then the fire will really force our local officials to take heed, which hopefully creates a ripple effect. Things change slowly. That's just what it is. So I'm pretty confident that what we're doing right now is planting the seed and creating the ripple effect that will eventually turn into a tsunami.
I heard you say in another interview that you would like to see community control, not just over police but healthcare, for example. Can you help me picture what you're talking about when you say that?
Absolutely. So as a result of existing in this system of white supremacy racism, there's a hierarchy created that has white men on top, and they're creating policies and practices that are incongruent to the well being of the people who are most vulnerable at the bottom of this hierarchy. So in order to flip the hierarchy, you have to change the power dynamic. And in order to change the power dynamic, you have to bring forth the people that most vulnerable, the ones who are most affected by policy, to the table and have them really be the folks who say, “This is what I need to feel safe. This is what I need to feel whole. This is the kind of services that I need in terms of my health care, in terms of public education, in terms of policing.”
So that's what I mean: It's not just community control over police. It's community control over all systems and institutions that we interact with in our daily lives, because the very design of our society is this paternalistic design where the folks at the top decide what's best for the people considered to be at the bottom. And there's a disconnection because the folks on top can conceptually try to understand what it means to exist on the other side of that hierarchy, but experientially, they cannot.
Nikole Hannah Jones wrote in her recent New York Times Magazine story that, “If we are truly at the precipice of a transformative moment, the most tragic of outcomes would be that the demand be too timid and the resolution too small.” How are you thinking big these days?
Yeah, I concur with that perspective. Defunding the police is considered to be a huge demand because it's incongruent with our current model of being and operating. It has become a habit in our society to fund the police in such a way that we defund education. So thinking big would be taking millions and millions of dollars from the police system and pouring it into public education, pouring it into community support services and housing — real affordable housing not the system or structure we have right now. Being willing to take the risk of saying, “Yes, not only are we going to support community services, we're going to support Black community service providers, trusting Black people to do the work for Black people." And that's radical because we live in a society that generally don't trust black people to serve as black people.
What would it take for Madison to be a place that you felt really proud to call home?
Radical change. It would be amazing if 10 years from now we're looking back, and I'm like, “The rebellion took off, across our country and across the globe, for Black lives, and Madison responded in a radical way. We elected Black officials, and not just Black officials but people with the appropriate analysis, because white supremacy isn't about color — it really is about the mental conditioning and societal conditioning of living in this culture.
So, for me to be proud it’d be like, looking back in 10 years, we have bars and restaurants on State Street owned by Black people. We’d have liquor licenses that aren't restricted by music. We have mental wellness services, and community centers owned and operated by Black people for Black people. We have youth programming that's really focused on empowering breakthroughs and transformation within our community. We would have a reparations fund that's specifically for empowerment and building Black people and vulnerable people up to be present in their lives and self-sufficient.
We will have conversations rooted in not just equality, but real equity, where we're looking at what's required to to service people and meet people where they're at, and a public education system that no longer has the worst educational gap in the country. We did the things that we said that we were committed to do, and we're seeing the decrease in educational gaps, and health inequities. Our disparities are going down. That would make me proud to be a Madisonian.
