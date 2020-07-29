Voices of protest: Teacher Alexis Dean helps kids process the protests

With so few Black men in Madison classrooms, Mendota Elementary teacher Alexis Dean thinks of his work with children as its own form of activism. Shortly after George Floyd’s death, Alexis teamed up with local education and technology company Infamous Mothers to facilitate a two-day virtual conference where kids were invited to discuss their thoughts.
You've been working with young kids for a long time.
Yeah, as soon as I graduated out of high school I was blessed with a position on my campus at UW-Milwaukee as what we call a primary caregiver, which is basically a teacher for toddlers. So I started there in 2010, and since then, I've been working with kids, whether that's in schools or volunteering as a camp counselor or just babysitting or nannying.
Do you think of work in education or your work in education as itself being any sort of a form of activism? In what ways?
Yes, definitely. One, this doesn't stand alone, but just me being a Black educator in early childhood is a very radical move, because there's not many Black men in the profession. So that alone makes me stand out. And also, because I feel so personally about racism and different issues, it makes me bring up a lot of conversations that people don't even realize need to be had. So, I think activism is a huge part of what I do because of how I feel personally about it and because, if no one else is going to talk about it, then I'm willing to put myself out there to speak up for our kids and to speak up for other Black staff who are the minority within their buildings within the district.
And what made you want to get involved in the current protest movement?
Seeing black men die in the streets hurts my heart so much because it could be me, it could be my brother, it could be my father. So, I feel it's my duty to be using my voice somehow, to be a part of the conversations that need to be had, and a part of the fight that needs to be had, for my safety, and for my family's safety and for the kids who are going to grow up to be living in this life. Also, because I know how important it is to show up as an educator who cares so much about these issues, because then it shows how much we need to be talking about it in the classroom.
Tell me a little more about what your recent involvement in this protest movement has looked like.
One of the ways I protested without necessarily being in the streets is, the week of George Floyd's death, me and an organization called Infamous Mothers got together to do a virtual conference for the children. We asked the kids to bring poetry if they have poetry, if they have different topics they want to talk about, and for a Friday and a Saturday we spent the whole day basically with the kids, talking about how they felt about the protests and how they were feeling just about school and racism in general, and took that time to speak with the kids.
During the protests, usually it's just adults marching and it's adults talking to other adults, and the kids get forgotten. So it was important for me to do something with the kids that was safe and within their homes. It really worked well with those kids because they were so vocal and unfiltered and willing to speak about things that they felt, and for kids to share with us poetry that they actually wrote about their experiences was really deep.
And then the next thing I did was I was a part of Sandburg Elementary’s family-friendly protest. We came together to have music and talk about Breonna Taylor, and also personally to talk about my dad, who was killed in gun violence too. We wanted to make it so people understood that this is not just something that happens outside our state and it's not something that’s just far away. This happens to people who are in your community.
As you talk with kids about the protests and the issues behind them, what are you telling them or what are you asking them?
For the virtual conference, for instance, we just asked the kids like how they felt, and we let them lead the conversation. So instead of telling them the answers, we will pose questions. That starts the conversation right there between the kids, and then we facilitate. And if it gets to a point where there's emotions or maybe arguing, then that's when we step in. But I feel like, as teachers, it's important for us to be able to step back and listen.
One of the things that I think I've done differently is I've been talking with kids about racism and homophobia, all these different things, before George Floyd died. And that's the thing: If you tackle the conversations early, before there's this big crisis, then you build those like those vocabularies and the ability to talk about it before something big actually happens.
There's a lot more conversation now about what we actually want police to do, or how we’d want the policing system to be if we were making it from scratch. It almost feels like the kind of question one might ask a kid who hasn’t already formed some idea that this is just the way things are done.
Yeah. The kid that I nanny, he's four years old. And when he talks about Spider-Man and bad guys and stuff, he doesn't say, "I'm going to kill the villain." He says, "I'm going to catch the villain."
Even that idea of like, if a criminal is running away from the police officer, the immediate reaction isn't to shoot that person and kill them. It's to catch them. So if you can't chase that person and catch them, then that villain is gone and that person is gone for another day and you catch them another time. Kids don't immediately say the answer is to kill them. They say like, “We're trying to catch the bad guy. And if we can't catch them we will catch them another time.”
That's something that constantly gets to me when people are shot in the back for running, just because they are getting away. If they're getting away, it's because the police officer probably isn't trained enough to catch the person and they took your Taser or they got you on the ground, and that's kind of your fault. You're supposed to be trained to do it. But, in your mind, you shouldn't be instinctively wanting to kill somebody. That's just like — that's terrible.
As an educator in Madison, you’re on the front lines battling some of the really long-lived disparities in our community. What do you think it's going to take to finally make a change on those fronts?
I think there's a lot of things that could help, but one of the main things that I feel is important is hiring more Black educators within the school district, because there will be more people comfortable talking about racism and who have experienced some of the trauma that has been going on. And I think hiring more like educators would also give more voice to a lot of the important things we need to be teaching our kids.
I say hiring black educators because, one, it brings more Black people into the communities here. Honestly, when I moved here to Madison, I felt like, “Where are the Black people?” So it would bring more community for a lot of educators. And it's one of the things that isn't too difficult to do. There's so many people who are in school learning to be teachers. If we could target those areas where the Black students are coming from, we could easily have more people coming to our district. If we really focus on doing that, I think it could be something that's easily done. It just has to be really cared about.
You moved to Madison from Milwaukee two years ago. What’s your experience in Madison been like?
It's been really good as far as (being) successful and finding a good job and those types of things, but I think I had to have a strong mentality and a strong heart in order to stay, because I didn't feel much of a community. I didn’t see a lot of Black people all the time. So that was something where I was constantly thinking like, “Maybe I should go back home. Should I actually be here? Can I handle this for multiple years?”
So that was something that I really had to kind of battle myself with constantly. And thankfully the school district has the Black Educators Network where I was introduced to a network of Black people within our school district. Otherwise, besides the maybe four or five Black people at my school, I wouldn't know any other Black people here. And that's the thing: You can move here and do a really great job, but that feeling constantly of feeling like you stand out or feeling like you're the only Black person, that can take a toll on you if you have to do that over and over.
This is a moment when people are feeling all sorts of different ways. Overall, what would you say is the vibe that you're feeling right now for yourself?
I've seen these protests happen — I've been involved in these protests and I'm only 28. I've seen the protests of Dontre Hamilton in Milwaukee and those type of things. So once the protests die down, once less people are showing up, I want to still see different kinds of changes being made, different politicians keeping the same mindset that they have right now as far as changing things. I don't want it to have to be that people are angry and people are vandalizing and people are screaming at the top of their lungs, every single day. I want it to be, even if we're not in the streets, people are still trying to change racist systems that are established.
