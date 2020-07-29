Voices of protest: Teacher Alexis Dean helps kids process the protests

You moved to Madison from Milwaukee two years ago. What’s your experience in Madison been like?

It's been really good as far as (being) successful and finding a good job and those types of things, but I think I had to have a strong mentality and a strong heart in order to stay, because I didn't feel much of a community. I didn’t see a lot of Black people all the time. So that was something where I was constantly thinking like, “Maybe I should go back home. Should I actually be here? Can I handle this for multiple years?”

So that was something that I really had to kind of battle myself with constantly. And thankfully the school district has the Black Educators Network where I was introduced to a network of Black people within our school district. Otherwise, besides the maybe four or five Black people at my school, I wouldn't know any other Black people here. And that's the thing: You can move here and do a really great job, but that feeling constantly of feeling like you stand out or feeling like you're the only Black person, that can take a toll on you if you have to do that over and over.

This is a moment when people are feeling all sorts of different ways. Overall, what would you say is the vibe that you're feeling right now for yourself?

I've seen these protests happen — I've been involved in these protests and I'm only 28. I've seen the protests of Dontre Hamilton in Milwaukee and those type of things. So once the protests die down, once less people are showing up, I want to still see different kinds of changes being made, different politicians keeping the same mindset that they have right now as far as changing things. I don't want it to have to be that people are angry and people are vandalizing and people are screaming at the top of their lungs, every single day. I want it to be, even if we're not in the streets, people are still trying to change racist systems that are established.

