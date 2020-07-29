Voices of protest: Read Q&As with nine local activists

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor are only the more recent high-profile examples of a long history of Black American death and mistreatment at the hands of police. Their deaths and others set off a protest movement across the country, and right here in Madison, with activists taking to the streets daily to call for an overhaul of policing and an end to persistent racial disparities.

Seeking to capture the motivations, fears and hopes powering the local movement, the Cap Times spoke to nine activists for this week's cover story. The following extended Q&As, edited for length and clarity, offer a closer look at what's driving each of these individuals to keep up the fight.

Want to hear their voices? This week's Madsplainers podcast features six of them.

Voices of protest: Impact Demand organizer Ayomi Obuseh finds her voice "When you share your experience, that's when you can finally make a change because that will give somebody else the courage and the willpower to speak up," Obuseh said.

Voices of protest: Freedom Youth Squad leaders see progress but aren’t done fighting Sodia, 15, and Cilena, 17, were active in Freedom Inc.'s four-year campaign to remove police officers from Madison schools, which achieved its goal in June.

Voices of protest: Teacher Alexis Dean helps kids process the protests With so few Black men in Madison classrooms, Mendota Elementary teacher Alexis Dean thinks of his work with children as its own form of activi…

Voices of protest: Marquon of What’s Next Forum has the long game in mind "Protests are good, but eventually we're going to be yelling to deaf ears and they're not going to hear us anymore," Marquon said.

Voices of protest: Andi Janeway wants Madison to choose necessary over pleasant "I feel like the sort of deadly combination in Madison is white liberalism and Midwest nice," Janeway said.

Voices of protest: Johanna Heineman-Pieper wants to normalize conversations about race "Who knows, maybe there's some guy driving a tractor in Texas right now ... and maybe he has a great idea about community control of the police. I think that'd be amazing."

Voices of protest: Activists share the goals, hopes and fears that keep them pushing for change The police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor are only the more recent high-profile examples of a long history of Black American deat…

The Madsplainers podcast: Activists share what keeps them pushing for change This week on the podcast, we hear from six of the activists behind the ongoing local protests against police violence and systemic racism.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.