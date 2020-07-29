You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Voices of protest: Read Q&As with nine local activists
top story

Voices of protest: Read Q&As with nine local activists

{{featured_button_text}}
Voices of the Protest 071720 11-07272020085438

4K teacher, Alexis Dean, pictured outside of the school at which he teaches; Mendota Elementary School, in Madison, on Friday, July 17, 2020.

 RUTHIE HAUGE

The police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor are only the more recent high-profile examples of a long history of Black American death and mistreatment at the hands of police. Their deaths and others set off a protest movement across the country, and right here in Madison, with activists taking to the streets daily to call for an overhaul of policing and an end to persistent racial disparities.

Seeking to capture the motivations, fears and hopes powering the local movement, the Cap Times spoke to nine activists for this week's cover story. The following extended Q&As, edited for length and clarity, offer a closer look at what's driving each of these individuals to keep up the fight.

Want to hear their voices? This week's Madsplainers podcast features six of them. 

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get the Cap Times app for your smartphone

Click here for the iPhone version

Click here for the Android version

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics