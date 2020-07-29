Voices of protest: Marquon of What’s Next Forum has the long game in mind

Marquon, who goes by Sire Gq, is an organizer with What’s Next Forum, a group focused on thinking through solutions to police violence and other social problems, including at Sunday afternoon “think tank” gatherings. He spoke to the Cap Times in early June. Three weeks later, Madison police arrested him on a suspected probation violation and said he was a “person of interest” in the June 23 firebombing of the City County Building. He has been in Dane County Jail since June 30 but has not been charged.
Tell me about What’s Next Forum.
We are an organized group. We are not for violence at all. Everything is peaceful. Our goal right now is to defund the police department. We need to distribute that money to the community. We need to even the playing field with the police department where they're level with the fire department because the fire department is actually out here helping us whenever we need — fires or health emergencies, if people overdose on drugs and things like that. The police department, they're the ones that's radical. They're the ones that are the aggressors.
People are talking about the riots and stuff like that. That's not us. We're not about that. But listen, I'm a man. If another man approaches me with aggression, I'm going to approach him with aggression. I'm going to match his energy. So imagine you see 50 to 100 police officers wearing riot gear, pepper spray and tear gas. Tear gas is illegal. It's a war crime in other countries. How are we using it on American soil, on American citizens at that, when it's a peaceful protest?
We are defunding the police department. We’re trying to. We will. In New York, they’re defunding the police department by $1 billion. In L.A., they defunded their police department by $150 million. So it is possible, and it is going to happen very soon. We have sent today about 2,000 letters out to Tony Evers, Tammy Baldwin and Mark Pocan because their whole campaign was based on fighting for the people and stopping injustice, and they're not doing anything. They're not out here on the frontlines. We are your people. We are Madisonians. We are Wisconsinites. And we're here fighting for our rights. How are you going to say that you claim that you're going to fight for us when you're not here?
We have to keep this relevant because how many different issues have we had in less than 10 years that haven't been solved, that have just been forgotten? This is bigger than what's just happening now. This is going to be way bigger than that. We're talking about women's rights, equal pay. We're talking about gay rights. We're talking about Latinos and Hispanics getting locked up in cages. Did we just forget about that? People get complacent and comfortable, and that's not what we're going to do. We're going to stay in the fight. We created this country. We put the people that are in power in power. So we should have the power to take that away from them and put someone else in power that's going to help us. That's all we want. We want a fair chance to live life right. Is that so hard?
I have think tanks on Sundays at 3:30 (in James Madison Park) where we get together and we come up with solutions for actual real problems. There's no need to be focusing on 100 things. We’re going to get one thing done first, and then we're going to go to the next thing, and then we're going to get to the next thing until we feel like we've fixed enough, and I don't think that's gonna ever happen, to be honest with you. So I guess we're going to be at this for the rest of our lives until we make a change. And it might not be in his lifetime, but we're gonna start the ball rolling. Hopefully our kids can live in a better future.
Obviously you’ve got the long game in mind. How does one keep a movement going strong?
By staying active. You have to stay out here talking to people. Protests are good, but eventually we're going to be yelling to deaf ears and they're not going to hear us anymore. Today we went to different stores all along State Street. We passed out letters and we explained what we're doing. We allowed people to read the letter and choose for themselves if they're going to fight this cause with us, or stand by and be a problem.
This has been going on for centuries. Centuries, centuries! And it hasn't stopped. When is it going to change? Now! This is now. We are making history right now. All 50 states, different countries.
So we’ve just got to stay active, stay knocking on doors, stay inviting people. There's no leadership here. We are all one. Everyone has their own say. If you have an idea, bring it to the table. We're all going to talk about it. We're going to break it down together. We're going to fix the problem together.
Do you feel like you're hearing new conversations these days?
Of course. Everyday. Protesting is usually the same thing over and over and over and over and over. This right here actually gets things done because it gets your mind working. What can we do? How can we fix that? I want to get their brains rolling so we can all figure out a plan and execute it. I’m just so happy right now, it’s ridiculous.
As a result of the current movement, ideas that might previously have seemed radical, like defunding the police, are now being discussed in mainstream forums, like on National Public Radio.
Exactly. That's what I'm saying. It's a reality and we're living in it. And it's going to happen in Madison. This is the next place it’s going to happen. We're putting pressure on their necks, and we're not going to stop until it is complete. It’s amazing. We're not arguing. We're not violent. We're not bombing or setting fires to cars. We're out here discussing what we can do for our futures. That's it. I'm so happy, man.
I hear folks saying that this is a really hard time, but I’m wondering about the balance between this being a hard time and hopeful time. How do you feel about that?
It's a big mixture. A lot of people are so tired of being sick and tired of being sick and tired. But right now, how many people are coming together is showing that there can be a brighter future. Everyone has came together. It is so overwhelming the support from all these other countries and all these other states protesting together. It shows you that hope exists. It shows you that a great future can possibly be there, but we have to unite and stay on the topic at hand. We have to finish what we start as a community, as a country. We have to finish what we start and stick to our words. But yeah, the hope is there. It's a hard time, but we can see the light at the end. So that's all that matters. As long as I can see that light, I’ll be out here fighting.
