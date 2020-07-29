Voices of protest: Marquon of What’s Next Forum has the long game in mind

People are talking about the riots and stuff like that. That's not us. We're not about that. But listen, I'm a man. If another man approaches me with aggression, I'm going to approach him with aggression. I'm going to match his energy. So imagine you see 50 to 100 police officers wearing riot gear, pepper spray and tear gas. Tear gas is illegal. It's a war crime in other countries. How are we using it on American soil, on American citizens at that, when it's a peaceful protest?

We are defunding the police department. We’re trying to. We will. In New York, they’re defunding the police department by $1 billion. In L.A., they defunded their police department by $150 million. So it is possible, and it is going to happen very soon. We have sent today about 2,000 letters out to Tony Evers, Tammy Baldwin and Mark Pocan because their whole campaign was based on fighting for the people and stopping injustice, and they're not doing anything. They're not out here on the frontlines. We are your people. We are Madisonians. We are Wisconsinites. And we're here fighting for our rights. How are you going to say that you claim that you're going to fight for us when you're not here?