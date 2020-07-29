Voices of protest: Johanna Heineman-Pieper wants to normalize conversations about race

Johanna Heineman-Pieper describes herself as a “pretty big onion” — a transracial adoptee who grew up in a well-off white family in Chicago and later went on a “racial identity journey” to meet her birth father and learn about what it meant to be biracial. Today, she’s a regular at Madison’s protests and drives a “BLM-mobile” emblazoned with statements like “White silence is violence.”
How has your understanding of racial justice and racial identity has shifted over the last few years?
My partner, in 2015 in the fall, encouraged me to take a class at Edgewood taught by John Leonard and Glenna Scholle-Malone entitled "Liberation Theology: Dismantling Racism." That was a life changing course. I remember Shawna, my partner, said at the time, “Are you ready for this change? Because once this happens you can't go back.” And I'm like, “I'm ready.” And I still feel ready, and I'm glad to know all of these things. It does make it a little bit more challenging once you're kind of aware of all the issues. And now I'd like to say that I'm pretty much in the thick of it.
I think it was in 2015, I actually made a post like saying something about “all lives matter,” and the year after that I looked back on that memory and I was appalled. So I've learned a lot and I've dedicated a lot of my life now and going forward to racial and social justice and really being able to use my identity as an example.
What made you want to get involved in the current protest movement?
I almost didn't have a choice because I'm a person of color, and so, whether you're aware of it or not, you're in it. And since I'm going to be in it, I might as well use the resources I have and the capacity that I have to be doing the work that's actually going to be transformative. We've been fighting this fight for 400 years, and looking back at a timeline of history, it's really almost appalling how long it takes things to change and the fact that things are not too much different, when you look at the body count especially.
How are you feeling these days, amidst the current movement?
That's really challenging. In light of George Floyd and the pandemic, that's two big things coming together as one. I'm feeling quite isolated, and obviously that affects your mental health. I've been a lot more anxious and a lot more depressed because of the pandemic and because of George Floyd and because it's a lot harder to come together and get the physical and mental support that I needed to kind of get through this.
It’s really motivating to see so many protesters and just see so much hope and help. I mean, just in my neighborhood, it's complicated because there are a few “Back the Badge” posters out on people's lawns, but then there are quite a few “Black Lives Matter” posters on people's lawns.
With George Floyd, it wasn't just a single gunshot. It was a lengthy process. And that's something that kind of scares me. Sometimes I feel somewhat invincible, like, “If I get shot. I can pull through. I'll be able to make it.” But you have no idea. And if someone's kneeling on your neck for eight minutes and you aren't allowed to fight, you can't do anything.
It’s terrifying that there are so many people out there with so much hate and fear and rage in their hearts. Now that I’m driving the BLM-mobile, I'm scared that I'm going to get lighter fluid thrown on me if my windows are open. So I'm asking myself all these questions that I wasn't asking before. Is it safe for me to drive with my windows down? Is it safe for me to be parked next to someone at a stoplight? Do I leave extra space so that I can move forward or back up?
I'm in training right now for my electrical apprenticeship, and there's this one white man — and I really hope to kind of have conversations with him — who said that he's frustrated with all of the news headlines. He's tired of hearing about all the issues that are going on right now. And I'm like, “You know what? I'm tired of them fucking happening.” We shouldn't have to have these conversations about race and racism. We shouldn't have to, but we do because of all the systemic issues. So I'm feeling all sorts of ways right now.
This movement came in response to situations that were untenable for Black people but for many others had been easy to ignore. Where do you hope society might be in terms of deciding to fundamentally change some of those things that had felt easy to ignore before?
As much as I want to be optimistic about it, change is hard. I'm not a huge fan of change. However, I am a fan of change when it improves the quality of life for people, animals, environment, all the above. The problem is that we are so set on our ways in a society. I have had to unlearn so many things already and I know I'll continue to. It's an ongoing process, and the problem is that everyone's at a different place in their own personal processing. And what that means is that the average processing time, let's say, for the nation is pretty darn slow because you have some people that just won't do the research, they won't do whatever. And it's like, “OK, great. So you're at zero,” and I'm probably at like an 80. And that just means that the national average is going to be quite low, so that means change is very unlikely to happen as quickly as we need it to.
And I'm reminded of that every time I talk to my grandmother. My birth grandmother was a Black Panther. She’s an inspiration. The problem is that we shouldn't have all these inspiring people who are decades and decades older than we are that have been doing the same work. We should be inspired by them to do something different, to do another kind of innovative thing, not just fight the same battle over and over in a different way.
It gives me goosebumps every time I hear the youth (at the protests) speak with such eloquence and passion. And I really hope they're not saying similar things in 70 years.
You've said you’re much more informed about race than you were several years ago. Do you have any suggestions for people who would like to get more informed?
Definitely. Number one, if you have a question, find the right person to ask. If you don't find the right person to ask, don't ask the question. Don't go up to any Black person you see and say, “Hey, can you explain what BLM means?” First, there's Google. Second, don't just pick a random person — have a relationship with someone first, and then try and figure out your path from there.
The second thing. Don't be afraid to ask or to feel your own feelings. For example, this person in my electrical apprenticeship training. He's feeling frustrated. I feel some type of way that he feels frustrated, but he's feeling frustrated and that's OK. It is OK to have feelings. It's also important to realize where they're coming from, and if they're coming from a place of privilege, then that needs to get in check. So it's OK to feel your feelings, just know where they're coming from, and keep an open mind.
We need to normalize conversations about racism in order to have as many brains on this coming from a human heart perspective to actually make change. Who knows, maybe there's some guy driving a tractor in Texas right now and let's just say he learns all this stuff and maybe he has a great idea about community control of the police. Who knows? I think that'd be amazing. We just needed to normalize the conversation of race and racism and social justice so that people can talk about it without clamming up.
In what ways are you dreaming differently right now or trying to make bigger demands?
As much as I am a big thinker in many areas, I kind of refer to local experts, um, in terms of what the demand should be. So I completely support Freedom, Inc. and Urban Triage. I'm just looking to leaders in our community and saying, “Hey, what do you think the demands should be? Do you think these are enough?”
I mean, you're always told when you prepare for an interview or when you're going to ask for a pay raise to shoot for the stars and then see what happens. Let's negotiate. So we won't get all the things that we deserve and should have if we don't shoot for the stars.
