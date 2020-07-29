Voices of protest: Johanna Heineman-Pieper wants to normalize conversations about race

As much as I want to be optimistic about it, change is hard. I'm not a huge fan of change. However, I am a fan of change when it improves the quality of life for people, animals, environment, all the above. The problem is that we are so set on our ways in a society. I have had to unlearn so many things already and I know I'll continue to. It's an ongoing process, and the problem is that everyone's at a different place in their own personal processing. And what that means is that the average processing time, let's say, for the nation is pretty darn slow because you have some people that just won't do the research, they won't do whatever. And it's like, “OK, great. So you're at zero,” and I'm probably at like an 80. And that just means that the national average is going to be quite low, so that means change is very unlikely to happen as quickly as we need it to.