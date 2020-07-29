Voices of protest: Impact Demand organizer Ayomi Obuseh finds her voice

Impact Demand was started by a group of protesters during this whole movement here in Madison. It was trying to direct the momentum into policy and make sure that we move with intention. It was really started by people who were so tired of and frustrated with another death, another person getting away with murder and and no accountability. And so we were trying to make sure that we are the reason why there are systemic changes in Madison. We came together to not only create policy, but to see policy through and hold our representatives accountable.

To be honest, I think the relationship between my community and the police — there hasn't been one for a long time. The events that have been happening recently have been here forever, it's just now we have video evidence of what's been going on for a long period of time. Growing up, you have to tell your little brother to put his hood down, for example, or to tell him how to act and talk and how to make himself appear less than he is so that somebody that’s carrying a weapon cannot shoot at him, even though he's unarmed. You have to teach your siblings and your children to be scared. And it's weird because you want to build them up, but you have to teach them to hold themselves down and to limit themselves, because somebody might not know how to do their job correctly. So the relationship — there’s not really one there.