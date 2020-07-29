Voices of protest: Impact Demand organizer Ayomi Obuseh finds her voice

Ayomi Obuseh thinks of herself as shy, but when someone passed the microphone at one of Madison’s early protests, another protester called out, “Speak even if your voice shakes.” Today, as an organizer with the youth-led organization Impact Demand, she advocates for changes to local policing policies and encourages other young people to speak up too. According to Obuseh, Impact Demand has three main goals: pass Breonna’s Law, banning no-knock warrants; pass the Hands Up Act, mandating prison sentences for officers who shoot unarmed individuals; and give communities control over policing.
Tell me about the activism you did before this current movement and how that started.
In high school I was protesting at Madison West so that we could get more (teachers of color) into high school. And then I realized that there was a problem with the retention rate: Nobody wanted to stay here because the culture in Madison was so deeply ingrained with racism. But also, there are a lot of people in our community that have been in those environments of oppression and racism in our schools but have still stuck around. We have security guards, we have after-school program (staff), and most of them are people of color. How do they become teachers now? So I was fighting to create night classes as well as a scholarship program for community members so that they can get their education, as well as maintain their job which was already affiliated with the schools, so we could start to have more teachers of color.
I was taught African American experience from a white teacher. She couldn't tell me my experience because she never had that knowledge, and she knew that. But because of the education that she gave me, such as telling me about people that look like me that were able to do so many amazing things just one generation ago, and they were the same age (as me), that's what inspired me to start protesting.
I was listening to an interview you did with the YWCA where you mentioned you're kind of a shy person, but now you organize protests and speak to the crowd. What pushed you to get past that shyness?
I feel like it was a time when you really couldn't sit back and let it happen again. When I first started speaking up, my hands were shaking, my voice was shaking. I kept trying to pass the mic to someone else. I really didn't want to speak up, but when I started talking and sharing my story and people were listening, I feel like what was really empowering about it, and what really made me stay there was because of fear and hope. I feared for my life, and for the lives of my mother and my brother and my father and all my family. But I also had hopes that if I shared my story, maybe I could make an impact on someone else.
When you share your experience, that's when you can finally make a change because that will give somebody else the courage and the willpower to speak up. Like for me, I was shy but then one of the protesters said, “Speak up, even if your voice shakes.” That resonated with me so deeply, and so I tell that to everyone I know, because everybody has something important that they need to get off their chest, something that could change the life of someone else, and you never know who's watching.
Can you tell me a little bit about Impact Demand?
Impact Demand was started by a group of protesters during this whole movement here in Madison. It was trying to direct the momentum into policy and make sure that we move with intention. It was really started by people who were so tired of and frustrated with another death, another person getting away with murder and and no accountability. And so we were trying to make sure that we are the reason why there are systemic changes in Madison. We came together to not only create policy, but to see policy through and hold our representatives accountable.
Some people say that current concerns are about a strained relationship between the police and Black communities, but others think the problem is deeper than that. What do you think?
To be honest, I think the relationship between my community and the police — there hasn't been one for a long time. The events that have been happening recently have been here forever, it's just now we have video evidence of what's been going on for a long period of time. Growing up, you have to tell your little brother to put his hood down, for example, or to tell him how to act and talk and how to make himself appear less than he is so that somebody that’s carrying a weapon cannot shoot at him, even though he's unarmed. You have to teach your siblings and your children to be scared. And it's weird because you want to build them up, but you have to teach them to hold themselves down and to limit themselves, because somebody might not know how to do their job correctly. So the relationship — there’s not really one there.
But another thing is with the policies. There has to be a change with those as well, because the policies in place allow for the relationship to be disintegrated.
Protests, and especially what folks sometimes have called riots, tend to get public attention and feel urgent, while certain lasting disparities may not generate the same sense of urgency. What does it take to make those other issues feel urgent?
What's really dangerous, what happened here in Madison, is that we've created this idea of liberalism and progression that doesn't exist. We've created this idea that we are not living in our history, that somehow we are past what has happened in the civil rights movement and we're so far ahead that we feel like things that are happening now aren’t really affecting our community.
I was walking with the (50 Miles More) protesters from the Capitol to the governor's mansion, with one of the leaders. She was 19 years old, just like me. Some white supremacist had not only slashed her tires, but loosened the bolts of her wheels, so that when she got back in the car, she would crash. Luckily for her, someone else drove the car, and they were not hurt. But she started crying and she broke down because that could have been her. And when I'm walking down the street and people are stalking me my family because my family helped to do the artwork on State Street — this is very real. This is very current. The urgency is now. We are living in our history.
Madison has a reputation as being a great place to live for some but not all. What is your vision for what Madison could be?
When we start to put these (new) policies in place, I really feel like Madison will be the ideal place it claims to be. It claims to be something that I would want to live in. It claims to be someplace that's really liberal and progressive and inclusive. Unfortunately it's not. And I think that once we realize that it's not, we can start to have that future that we claim to have. But I guess my ideal for Madison is what it already claims to be right now, but it's not like that. I think we've accepted something that doesn't exist yet.
How are you dreaming differently these days?
Before this movement, I always tended to limit my goals because I was afraid that nothing would happen. I was always fearful of dreaming big because I feared someone would say no, but nobody has said no yet. So I guess the question is, why would I stop myself from wanting this and thinking big and reaching out to people who I never thought would contact me back. Who said that I couldn't dream big?
For example, I watched a TED Talk with Travis Washington, who was the person that started the Hands Up Act, and he's looking to pass this federally. I messaged him as soon as I watched the TED talk. I didn’t think he would message me back. And the next morning he called me and was like, “I will check in on you, and thank you for your work. What you're doing is so empowering.” I was so excited. And so it's like, why can’t I reach out to more people? Why can I put policies in place like Breonna’s Law or the Hands Up Act, because no one has said that it's impossible?
Are you feeling heard lately?
That's a good question. I feel like I am being heard. I think nobody wants to listen to someone who's just being loud without a shock. So I feel like what happened is, when there was the protest and everything that happened, there was a shock. When there was a riot, there was a shock. Nobody was listening to the peaceful protests being done before, but after the shock period, now they're taking the time to understand why that is.
And I think it's important that the media are now coming to us and asking, “Why was there the explosion that there was?” People forget that we're going through this everyday. There's so many missing BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) girls. There's so many BIPOC boys and girls that are dead, and nobody really looks into that, or the human trafficking that hits the Black communities. Nobody talks about these things anymore because it happens so often that it's not news.
When it comes to the current movement, what are your fears and hopes?
I think my hope comes from the support that I've already gotten from community members and representatives, because people are reaching out. People do want to do more. To see the motivation in everyone's eyes to do something and the hope that they have encourages me to continue to have hope.
My fear, I guess, is that things become stagnant. I think that's a lot of people's fear. But I think one thing that cures it is being a part of an organization or putting yourself in a position to actually see the change.
For anyone that feels that that stagnation, reach out (to our organizations) so that you stop that feeling, so that you feel like, “Okay I am actually making a difference and making a change.” We're actively seeking more youth to come forward. We're learning as we're going, but it's important to be able to pass the torch to every young person that I know.
