Voices of protest: Freedom Youth Squad leaders see progress but aren’t done fighting

Cilena: For school, the teachers are always calling the securities or cops on the students for just any behavior problems, but that behavior problem is normal for teens. You shouldn’t call the police for that situation. That just shows a lot of anti-Blackness in our schools. Also, in the hallways, the securities are always harassing Black students. That’s why we’re trying to take cops out of school because cops are not trained to build relationships with students. They're trained to use deadly forces.

Sodia: For school, the same for me. Police, the behavior group or the security guards get called on kids just for really little things, like for having our cell phones out. Like there's been a situation once where a student was texting her mom about something important. Um, I think she forgot something. I think she forgot something — she had a game that day and she needed her mom to bring something for her. And the teacher yelled at her to put her phone away, and she told them she would put it away, she just had to contact her mom to bring this stuff because it was important and she was trying to get a scholarship for the sport she was playing for. And she and getting the behavior group or the cop called on her. So you can just tell how anti-Black it is in our school because there was the same situation with another student, a white student, and that student didn't get the security guards or the cops called on them. She just had a warning and waited for them to put their phone away.