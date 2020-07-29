Voices of protest: Freedom Youth Squad leaders see progress but aren’t done fighting

Sodia, 15, and Cilena, 17, who asked to withhold their last names, are youth leaders with Freedom Inc.’s Freedom Youth Squad, which led a four-year campaign to remove police officers from Madison schools. The group achieved that goal in June but it continues to push for transformative justice, accountability for teachers and school officials, decision-making power for youth and trusted adults, and investments in youth leadership.
When was the moment when you knew you wanted to be kind of more involved in activism?
Sodia: For me, I think it was in seventh grade. I realized I wasn’t really being treated fairly with other students. Like when I wasn’t doing something that they asked me, I noticed I wasn’t getting treated fairly to students who reacted the same way as me. I was getting treated harshly than others, harassed and stuff. So, when I see other students of color in my school that get treated the same way, we would sometimes talk about it.
Cilena: For me, I think I was just very young. Just growing up as a woman, girl, fighting against patriarchy, homophobia, anti-Blackness. I just knew there were a lot of things wrong in this world that we are fighting for.
Can you tell me about any personal experiences for you or people you've known that have shaped how you feel about the police, either in school or in your neighborhoods?
Cilena: For school, the teachers are always calling the securities or cops on the students for just any behavior problems, but that behavior problem is normal for teens. You shouldn’t call the police for that situation. That just shows a lot of anti-Blackness in our schools. Also, in the hallways, the securities are always harassing Black students. That’s why we’re trying to take cops out of school because cops are not trained to build relationships with students. They're trained to use deadly forces.
Sodia: For school, the same for me. Police, the behavior group or the security guards get called on kids just for really little things, like for having our cell phones out. Like there's been a situation once where a student was texting her mom about something important. Um, I think she forgot something. I think she forgot something — she had a game that day and she needed her mom to bring something for her. And the teacher yelled at her to put her phone away, and she told them she would put it away, she just had to contact her mom to bring this stuff because it was important and she was trying to get a scholarship for the sport she was playing for. And she and getting the behavior group or the cop called on her. So you can just tell how anti-Black it is in our school because there was the same situation with another student, a white student, and that student didn't get the security guards or the cops called on them. She just had a warning and waited for them to put their phone away.
You've been obviously doing activism since well before this current protest movement. I'm curious if you're seeing any changes in how other people in Madison are responding to you when you do your activism.
Cilena: Way before the George Floyd situation, people were against our campaign work. After the George Floyd situation, people have been more supportive.
Sodia: Before, if people weren't against it, they were iffy about it. They weren't absolutely sure about taking cops out of school because they have their worries about it and they thought cops were really helping us.
Cilena: People should have been supportive from the very beginning of taking cops out of schools.
Sodia: And listen to the students and what they have to say about it.
How could you tell that people were not supporting you?
Sodia: You can just tell from the stares. When you're talking about it with the school board members, you can tell they didn't really care much about what we had to say by their actions or the way their body language.
Cilena: Yeah, and we've been attending these school board meetings for four years. And it took four years for them to finally understand us. And, at first, they would call our names to come speak, but then later on, they gave us numbers instead because they couldn't really pronounce some of our names.
Can you tell me about the meeting where the school board voted to remove police officers from the schools?
Cilena: It was virtual so we projected it on a screen, and all of the youth leaders were there (at the Freedom Inc. office). And when they announced it, we were of course very happy.
Sodia: We were just listening to the school board members talking. And when we heard that we were excited. And so that, to celebrate, we gave each other good feedback on what we've been doing. And we were proud of each other because we knew that if we were together it probably wouldn’t be possible for us to successfully take cops out of school.
How well do you think people are listening to you right now, and what kind of the effects are you seeing at the moment from the work you've been doing?
Cilena: There’s still a lot of ignorance going on, but I do feel like there’s a lot of supportive energy and feedback. And we have the Safe Schools Coalition, which is a group of adults. They’re there when we go to meetings to help us, protect us and to be there for us.
Sodia: For me it’s like 50/50. I think this is a really good time where a lot of people are hearing our voice because of the situations that are happening. We're saying it loud and clear and people are listening a lot more. But there are also people who decide to disagree and ignore what we do. The change I see is, I see a lot of students who didn't really have their education about this topic, I see that they know it well now and they supported a lot. And it's getting out there and people are trying to learn about it and trying to understand what's happening around us instead of just being oblivious to it.
When it comes to the current moment and the current movement, what are you feeling hopeful about and what, if anything, are you worried about?
Sodia: I'm just happy — I'm not sure. What I'm worried about it's just that the violence that the police are doing to people who are protesting is just going to get worse. What I'm hopeful about is a lot of our voices are being heard.
Cilena: I don't know what I'm hopeful for yet. What I worry about is, with this pandemic going on, when we go back to school, how would that look? Are there still going to be security guards harassing the students? Are there going to be teachers calling the cops or security guards on students?
