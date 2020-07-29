Voices of protest: Freedom, Inc.’s M Adams sees social movements as a science

I think in some ways we have a different value system than some of the media. We value all Black people's lives. Period. We think that Black people should be able to live without being murdered, and Black people should have what they need to live. And because that is what we value, if we were reporting on (recent events), we would have been reporting on the Black woman who was assaulted by the white vigilantes. We would have been reporting about the number of cars driven by white people who had been attempting to run over protesters. We would have been reporting on the amount of militarized militia-like white nationalists who are threatening Black lives. And we would have pointed out how here we have a huge police department who says that it's concerned about safety wellness and these things have been happening and they have not done anything about those things, but they have showed up to arrest and detain and beat and injure Black people who they think maybe broke a piece of glass.