Voices of protest: Andi Janeway wants Madison to choose necessary over pleasant

Right now, I'm still very hopeful. As as the movement continues to grow and transform in Madison, more and more people come out of the woodwork in support, which grants us not only a diversity of population but a diversity of imagination and of creativity and of intelligence and of resources, that I think is, at the very least, going to give this movement the longevity it needs to achieve the goals that it wants to achieve. We've already gotten cops out of the Madison public schools. That's a huge win. And I feel like knowing that we're having wins, big and small, is going to keep people heartened and prepared to continue the fight.

I implore anyone who has questions about what's happening in Madison to ask someone who's actually there, instead of trusting what your cousin said that he heard from his friend who got it from his coworker who said that this is what happened. There have been so many times where someone has said, “Oh, I heard this happened the other night,” and I've had to be like, “I was literally there from 4 p.m. until 4 a.m. and that never happened.” If you're not willing to listen to the people who were really there in favor of believing the story that someone else told you, be in inquiry about why that is. So much of what is shared with the news comes from the police and so much of what the police say is factually incorrect in favor of painting the protesters as no-gooders.