It’s easier now than ever for underage college students to get their hands on realistic, fake identification cards.
The University of Wisconsin-Madison is using smart ID scanners that have successfully helped them catch the fakes. Last week, university officials suggested that the bars and liquor stores in the city use smart ID scanners as well, a move a Madison Police Department captain supports.
ALCOHOL CULTURE
The internet has helped increase the sophistication and accessibility of fake IDs, MPD Central District Capt. Jason Freedman said.
The MPD doesn’t have good data on the number of fake IDs officers encounter, Freedman said, because fake IDs usually come with an underage alcohol citation and officers “tend not to stack tickets.” But Freedman said there’s a “substantial amount of underage drinking that’s going on downtown.”
“If my team went into many of the bars in the 300, 400, 500 blocks of State Street, the University Avenue area and that general area downtown, I’m guessing we would find some underage at every bar,” he said.
Leslie Orrantia, director of community relations at UW-Madison, talked about the drinking culture on campus before the city’s Alcohol License Review Committee last Wednesday.
A three mile radius of the campus includes 375 alcohol establishments, Orrantia said, and procurement of fake IDs has jumped among first year students, from 7.9 percent in 2015 to 16.4 percent in 2018.
According to Orrantia’s presentation, which pulled from several surveys and reports, half of UW-Madison students “exhibit high-risk drinking behaviors” as compared to 36 percent of students nationally.
The drinking culture can have negative implications for mental health and campus climate, as well as physical harm and sexual violence. Orrantia said that 76 percent of sexual assaults at UW involve alcohol, compared to 50 to 75 percent nationally.
SMART SCANNERS
In the past, businesses could spend a lot of money on ID scanning hardware that would quickly become obsolete, Freedman said.
“The challenge is always the technology, and it’s an offense-defense. We implement something and then the students ... get creative and find ways around it,” Freedman said. “As soon as technology is implemented, enterprising people out there are working at ways of getting around the technology.”
That’s happened to the UW. In 2008, the university helped fund eight $1000 ID scanners for downtown venues — mostly liquor stores — after Memorial Union and Union South found success with similar scanners.
Those scanners only read the magnetic strips and QR codes on licenses however, and became obsolete within about two years, said Jim Long, who works in Dining Services at the Wisconsin Union.
But smart ID scanners are different because they have the capacity for software updates.
“The updateable software is the best thing about this. We don’t have to reinvest in hardware, we just have to pay a software fee per year,” Long said.
The university already uses such scanners at the Memorial Union and other places across campus, which Orrantia said has been “really effective."
Each state’s license has 20 to 30 different “checks,” which can include micro prints, ultraviolet and infrared features, Long said. The UW’s high resolution scanners take pictures of the ID to detect any anomalies in about 10 seconds, he said.
The UW has had these scanners for about three years. The first year saw a 60 to 70 percent increase in confiscated IDs, Long said. Those numbers stayed high until 2017, when the UW started moving toward more preventative warnings rather than catching students in the act, Long said, like signs informing customers that the scanners would be used and boards displaying fake IDs.
The UW scanners currently sell for about $5,600 each for the scanner, a surface tablet and the software, with an additional $600 per year subscription, Long said.
NEXT STEPS
Now the UW’s Chancellor’s Advisory Group on Alcohol and Other Drugs is suggesting two city policy changes: using smart ID scanners at random at downtown venues popular with underage patrons, and requiring all liquor stores in Madison to use smart ID scanners.
Orrantia explained the university was suggesting random enforcement at downtown venues to ensure that behavior is eliminated rather than just shifted to a different location.
She said that to be most effective, the policies would have to be enforced by the city's Alcohol License Review Committee, and the ALRC would need to “consider violations of these policies when reviewing alcohol licenses for renewal each year.”
But Orrantia made it clear last week that the university was offering its experience with smart ID scanners only as a suggestion, to start a “conversation about whether or not this is even of interest to ALRC and if this would be advantageous to the community at large.”
Freedman, who sits on the ALRC, said he is “very much in support” of UW’s suggestion for smart ID scanners.
Along with cutting down on underage drinking, some systems can store and share information, he said. If downtown bars all had the same system, when a patron was ejected for problematic behavior, he would be flagged at the next bar he tries to enter, Freedman said.
“If somebody shows up downtown right now, they know that if they make bad choices at one venue, chances are there are 50 other venues they can go to and still get in,” Freedman said.
The MPD has been in discussion with bar owners about scanners since 2017, Freedman said, and while some bars had scanners, it was apparent that “bars didn’t want to invest in what can be an expensive technology if everyone didn’t have to.”
To be effective, scanners need to be widespread, Freedmen said. If they’re limited by geography or business type, you won’t stop underage patrons from drinking, you’ll just move their activity to other businesses, he said.
“You can’t do the five biggest bars when there are 25 bars that are 100 yards away," he said.
Freedman noted no system will be 100 percent effective, and employees will always be needed to make sure the ID matches the person. And he did take issue with the university’s suggestion for downtown venues to use smart ID scanners randomly, as that makes it “more difficult for my folks to make sure places are doing it.”
Ald. Mike Verveer, District 4, also on the ALRC, said Thursday that while he’s “willing to explore this further,” though it’s unclear exactly what further role the university would play. He hasn’t yet decided if smart ID scanners should be mandated or “simply strongly encouraged.”
He said that if scanners were to be implemented, it would make sense to start with liquor stores, as there are far fewer of them, large volumes can be purchased and there is danger of individuals using that alcohol to drink in unsupervised settings.
The natural time to discuss smart ID scanners would be at the annual liquor license renewal process in May, Verveer said, adding it makes sense to at least discuss voluntary use of scanners at that time.