UW-Madison computer scientist's data analytics chatbot gets $4M investment

Stanford University computer scientist Christopher Ré, who received a MacArthur Foundation “genius grant” in 2015 for his work on democratizing data analytics, is an advisor to the company. He said in the press release that DataChat offers an alternative to “decades-old technologies that are people- and process-heavy.”

DataChat combines artificial intelligence and data, “empowering anyone and everyone to self-serve deep data analytics, transforming how enterprises realize value from their data,” he said.

The $4 million commitment comes from leading Silicon Valley venture capital firms, including WRVI Capital and Nepenthe Capital. The company plans to use the funds to expand its team and customer base in preparation for its market launch.

DataChat is offered as a “software as a service,” or SaaS, product, meaning customers pay for access and log in with a password. Some companies have already begun to use it, but Patel declined to name customers.

This isn’t Patel’s first venture into entrepreneurship: He’s co-founded three companies, each of which were acquired. Twitter bought one of his enterprises — Locomatix, a data analysis tool for mobile devices — in 2013.

