UW fraternity appeals Plan Commission denial of North Lake Street project

“We are fortunate in having city staff who do an excellent job of providing Plan Commission members with solid information about each proposal,” Zellers said. “Staff also does an exemplary job of providing review of each proposal compared to the standards which commissioners are responsible for using to make the judgement as to whether or not to approve the project proposal.”

She said that where it specifically relates to the fraternity’s proposal, having several speakers present commentary for or against the proposal for a lengthy amount of time does not automatically mean the commissioners will take a long time to discuss the proposal.

“It is not unusual to have many speakers espousing a particular viewpoint and none on the other side of the issue and then have the Plan Commission vote counter to the viewpoint of those testifying,” Zellers said. “That is because commissioners are looking to standards. That said, some of the people who testify speak to the standards and speak to why a particular proposal does or does not meet standards. That can influence the viewpoint of commissioners and can play a role in commissioners’ assessment of whether a project does or does not meet standards.”

Traditionally, appeals of Plan Commission decisions are heard by the City Council. City Council is able to overturn the decision or refer the matter back to Plan Commission for reconsideration. The appeal of the Lake Street decision has not yet been scheduled by the Council.

