UW fraternity appeals Plan Commission denial of North Lake Street project

Alpha Chi Sigma, a professional chemistry fraternity at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, is appealing the city Plan Commission’s decision to quash plans to demolish two houses on North Lake Street and replace them with a new building that would house both the fraternity several apartments for rent.
Jay Sekhon, the fraternity president, said he was baffled by the Plan Commission’s decision to place the proposal on file with barely a word of discussion among commissioners.
During the commission’s Nov. 23 meeting, 29 registrants spoke in support of a proposal that would demolish 2 existing structures at 619 and 621 N Lake St. and construct an 8-story building that would house the Alphi Chi Sigma fraternity as well as provide market rate apartments on the top five floors.
The registrants who spoke in support for over an hour included current UW-Madison students, members of the Campus Area Neighborhood Association, UW-Madison faculty and staff, members of the community, as well as a statement representing over 130 fraternity alumni from many classes dating back to the 1960s.
Prior to the meeting, the city’s Planning Division issued a report pointing out that the Lake Street properties both reside in the greater Langdon Neighborhood, a National Register Historic District. That report appeared to persuade the commissioners over the testimony of the supporters of the project.
The current buildings have fallen into disrepair and photographic evidence shows that a lack of upkeep has permeated the property, which led some arguing in favor of preserving the houses to argue that they had been subject to “demolition by neglect."
Those testifying in favor of the project included Jennifer Lehrke and Rowan Davidson from Legacy Architecture, authors of the Historic Preservation Plan that the Landmarks Commission, City Council and Plan Commission adopted in Spring 2020.
Sekhon was shocked that none of the commissioners bothered to ask them questions about the historic nature of the properties.
“The Plan Commission was stone-silent,” Sekhon said. “Not a single question of any speaker or even a comment. Not even the slightest bit of feigned interest.”
In appealing the Plan Commissions decision, Alpha Chi Sigma argues that documents were provided to city staff and the Plan Commission in advance of the meeting that provided critical analysis and evidence which demonstrated that the standards for conditional use and a demolition permit had been met.
Those documents included analysis by Legacy Architecture as well as former District 2 alder Bridget Maniaci, now working as a consultant.
“Neither the staff report nor the silence of Plan Commission members during the 11/23/20 meeting give any clear rationale in response to the analysis and logic within these documents which supports their positions and actions,” the appeal states. “Additional documents were also provided describing the owners’ history of use and upkeep for the properties, the non-viability of existing incentives for historic preservation, alignment with City Plans, and other relevant information.”
But Ledell Zellers, who chairs the Plan Commission, said the amount of time taken by commissioners during a meeting is reflective only of what lengths they need to go to in order to make a determination on whether standards for approval are met.
Zellers said commissioners never “predetermine” the outcome of how they are going to vote and that any speed with which a decision was made is more reflective of work done by staff who review proposals and prepare reports and recommendations.
“We are fortunate in having city staff who do an excellent job of providing Plan Commission members with solid information about each proposal,” Zellers said. “Staff also does an exemplary job of providing review of each proposal compared to the standards which commissioners are responsible for using to make the judgement as to whether or not to approve the project proposal.”
She said that where it specifically relates to the fraternity’s proposal, having several speakers present commentary for or against the proposal for a lengthy amount of time does not automatically mean the commissioners will take a long time to discuss the proposal.
“It is not unusual to have many speakers espousing a particular viewpoint and none on the other side of the issue and then have the Plan Commission vote counter to the viewpoint of those testifying,” Zellers said. “That is because commissioners are looking to standards. That said, some of the people who testify speak to the standards and speak to why a particular proposal does or does not meet standards. That can influence the viewpoint of commissioners and can play a role in commissioners’ assessment of whether a project does or does not meet standards.”
Traditionally, appeals of Plan Commission decisions are heard by the City Council. City Council is able to overturn the decision or refer the matter back to Plan Commission for reconsideration. The appeal of the Lake Street decision has not yet been scheduled by the Council.
