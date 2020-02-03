UW business grad aims to change diabetics' lives with a piece of plastic

When Shawn Michels was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at age 16, his doctor told him to regularly switch where he was injecting insulin. Injecting insulin into the same parts of his body too often could cause bruising or worse, the doctor warned. But insulin must be injected into fat rather than muscle, and he couldn’t easily gather a bulge of skin in harder-to-reach places like his arm or butt.
“They'll tell you to rotate (injections sites),” Michels said. “You can tell (patients) to rotate all day, but if they can't reach new injection sites, they won't be able to.”
He recalls being told how to inject into his own arm: The instructions involved pressing the arm against a wall or asking someone else to help. “I just never bothered trying to do that,” Michels said. Instead, he found himself injecting into his stomach and thighs constantly.
For three years, things seemed fine. But when Michels was training on the UW-Madison track team and injecting five to 10 times per day to control his blood sugar, he developed lipohypertrophy, a condition in which lumps of fat form under the skin at injection sites.
Lipohypertrophy plagues an estimated 38% of insulin users, according to a 2018 study. The condition also reduces insulin absorption, making it harder for users to control their blood sugar.
But while doctors are well aware of the problem, they’ve had few solutions to offer patients like Michels.
Fast-forward to Michels' junior year at UW. The business major was sitting in his entrepreneurship class when his instructor told the class to “focus on problems that you have yourself and try to solve them.” Michels thought of the medical problems he could have avoided if he’d been better able to rotate injections sites, and he thought of the millions of American insulin users who face the same limitations.
In his parents’ garage, Michels tested a theory: If he could build an attachment that would stabilize his insulin pen, keep the needle at the required 90 degree angle and gather a bulge of skin, he might be able to inject using just one hand, which would let him inject in more parts of his body.
Welding bolts to a large washer, he created a rudimentary device that he duct taped to his insulin pen. It worked as he hoped, but what he’d made was bulky — not the sort of thing he could carry around for his five to ten daily injections. A family friend used modeling software to mock up a streamlined design, which Michels 3D printed and began using. He estimates it increased the area he could use for injection sites by about 75%. Soon his bruising and pain began to fade.
About 20 iterations later, that device is hitting the market as Steady Shot, which officially launched on Saturday, Feb. 1. Michels said the company now has the inventory needed to fulfill large orders.
The product is a single piece of plastic that fits over a needle, with two wings that press into the user’s skin, causing a bulge to rise up and preventing the needle from entering muscle.
“We wanted to keep it as simple as possible to solve the problem,” said Josh McDonald, who is working with Michels on Steady Shot’s business development.
Not only does the device allow the user to inject in hard-to-reach places using either hand, but its plastic wings both hide the needle from view and distract the user from the sensation of the needle, which may help younger or more squeamish users, Michels said. He noted one young user whose mother no longer has to pin him down to administer his insulin injections.
“She can just easily insert the needle and he doesn't freak out,” Michels said.
Steady Shot also allows users to inject discreetly in public places, and it offers stability that older insulin users — especially those with tremors or arthritis — might need.
Michels hopes the product will address the individual and social costs of lipohypertrophy, which can require users to administer more insulin. A 2013 study of lipohypertrophy patients found that they used more than 30% more insulin; the authors estimated the total cost of such excess insulin use in Spain alone at around €122 million.
“It's just a huge global economic burden that we think Steady Shot can help reduce,” Michels said, noting that each Steady Shot can be reused for six months or more. “You just have to buy it once. Hypertrophy, that's a recurring cost that keeps happening in every single injection.”
Michels holds the patent for the product, which has been approved as a Class 1 over-the-counter medical device. It is now available for sale on Steady Shot’s website (mysteadyshot.com) for $29.95, and Michels hopes the product will later be available for over-the-counter purchase in drugstores.
Aiding Michels throughout the process was UW’s Discovery to Product startup accelerator, which helps the university’s students, staff and faculty turn promising ideas into commercial products or services. Discovery to Product funded the creation of the Steady Shot mold and provided group and one-on-one mentorship. It was through that program that Michels met with more than a dozen medical professionals who helped him determine the best market for Steady Shot, and Michels said the program was instrumental in the FDA approval process.
“Without them, there’s no way I’d be on the market,” Michels said.
He still works part-time as an accountant to pay the bills, but he hopes to soon pursue Steady Shot full-time. He and McDonald are seeking investors and currently have an Indiegogo crowdfunding page, where they’ve set a $15,000 goal.
Michels, now 24, commercializing his seemingly simple innovation has taken much longer than he anticipated. “It’s just taken so frickin’ long to get to market. It's just been a big shock to me,” Michels said.
But he’s never considered giving up on his invention. “I believe in what I'm doing, and I think I’ve got a real potential to impact a lot of people's lives here.”
