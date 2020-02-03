UW business grad aims to change diabetics' lives with a piece of plastic

In his parents’ garage, Michels tested a theory: If he could build an attachment that would stabilize his insulin pen, keep the needle at the required 90 degree angle and gather a bulge of skin, he might be able to inject using just one hand, which would let him inject in more parts of his body.

Welding bolts to a large washer, he created a rudimentary device that he duct taped to his insulin pen. It worked as he hoped, but what he’d made was bulky — not the sort of thing he could carry around for his five to ten daily injections. A family friend used modeling software to mock up a streamlined design, which Michels 3D printed and began using. He estimates it increased the area he could use for injection sites by about 75%. Soon his bruising and pain began to fade.