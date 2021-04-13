UW alum’s face mask makes Time magazine’s Best Inventions list

The team removed the mask’s unfiltered exhalation valve, designed to make it easier for the wearer to breathe out. In the new version, the wearer inhales and exhales through the filters, further reducing the risk of passing germs or virus particles to someone nearby. When the first pandemic lockdowns hit, Bock-Aronson quit his job at Minneapolis-based design firm Worrell to work on the mask endeavor full time.

Breathe99 launched its second Kickstarter campaign last April, just as more Americans were starting to wear masks — and sometimes struggling to find them on store shelves. This time, the company shattered its goal, drawing more than $500,000 in preorders in just three weeks. Combined with another crowdfunding campaign, the company raised a total of $750,000. Breathe99 shipped its first orders in June. To date, the company has sold about 25,000 masks.

The company is a public benefit corporation, meaning it prioritizes its mission and values, in addition to stakeholders’ interests. “I was never working on this to make money,” Bock-Aronson said. “I was really just thinking about how the world needed a better option for public health.

“In that sense, I'm maybe not the best businessman. I'm an idealistic millennial who wants to change the world, naively.”