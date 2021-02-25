Urban League launches loan fund for new and early-stage minority-owned businesses

“We want to give entrepreneurs of color the capital they need to lift their businesses to the next level and position them for success,” Jordan said in a statement, noting that the fund could be “critical to business owners that may not be able to gain access to capital through traditional means.”

“We believe this replenishing financing pool, combined with guidance and support through the hub, is an investment that will contribute to business growth in the South Side community, create jobs and drive further economic opportunity and development,” Jordan said.

Urban League hopes to grow the fund through a combination of donations and matching grants.

“Here on the south end of Park Street, this is the gateway into the city, and we have a unique opportunity to bring an economic engine together that not only will serve Park Street and Madison but will serve Dane County,” Anthony said.

“We're not there yet, so if there are philanthropic organizations that really want to see minority-owned businesses and small businesses grow, I think we have a great plan and we have some great space. And so we're just getting started. We need help.”

