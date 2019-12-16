Update: Jenifer Street Market owner grateful for neighborhood support

SASY BDA launched on Dec. 3 and raised over $67,790 in two weeks.

“We exceeded the loftiest realistic goals for fundraising,” Fink said. “It shows the commitment the community has to the market. I was glad I was able to give people the opportunity to do that. All of the money raised was from area residents with the exception of Harmony Bar, who gave portions of their profits from a fundraising gathering we had there.”

After Polsky accepts a bid, it has to be approved by a judge.

The matter is scheduled to go before Dane County Circuit Court Judge Frank Remington on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. Remington can choose to approve the bid presented by Polsky or not.

While many area residents have expressed that they want the Jenifer Street Market to continue to operate, as-is, regardless of who winds up owning the property, the possibility exists that a developer may end up proposing a project that doesn't have room for JSM.

But Fink believes that whoever ends up owning the property will at least understand that the community wants the market to be part of the plans.