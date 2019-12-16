Update: Jenifer Street Market owner grateful for nei

UPDATE: According to social media reports and Jenifer Street Market management, the store has succeeded in its attempt to purchase its portion of the Schoep's Ice Cream property. The deal must be approved by a judge on Wednesday morning.
As of late afternoon, market owner Steve McKenzie was still at the Concourse Hotel participating in the auction for the Schoep's property, which includes the market. The event was private and it is unknown how many entities were involved or what financial heights the bid offers reached.
McKenzie's plan was to offer a bid for just the market's portion of the property, but he wasn't optimistic about maintaining the status quo.
“I don’t think this issue is going to be resolved for us today,” McKenzie said. “I think we’re going to end up having to work with a developer. It’s going to go to the highest total dollar bidder. On Wednesday morning we’ll know who owns the property.”
Schoep’s has gone into receivership, an alternative to bankruptcy. As a result, the company's assets will be sold at auction via a receiver, Michael Polsky of Milwaukee. Polsky dealt with bidders throughout the day Monday.
For the past month, efforts have been underway in the Schenk-Atwood-Starkweather-Yahara neighborhood to help the Jenifer Street Market remain open. At an unusually well-attended neighborhood meeting in November, area residents heard an update from JSM owner Steve McKenzie and offered to help in any way that they could.
Subsequently, SASY resident Trevor Fink helped form the SASY Business Development Association that would raise funds to help McKenzie offer a higher a bid for his store's portion of the property during Monday's auction.
SASY BDA launched on Dec. 3 and raised over $67,790 in two weeks.
“We exceeded the loftiest realistic goals for fundraising,” Fink said. “It shows the commitment the community has to the market. I was glad I was able to give people the opportunity to do that. All of the money raised was from area residents with the exception of Harmony Bar, who gave portions of their profits from a fundraising gathering we had there.”
After Polsky accepts a bid, it has to be approved by a judge.
The matter is scheduled to go before Dane County Circuit Court Judge Frank Remington on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. Remington can choose to approve the bid presented by Polsky or not.
While many area residents have expressed that they want the Jenifer Street Market to continue to operate, as-is, regardless of who winds up owning the property, the possibility exists that a developer may end up proposing a project that doesn't have room for JSM.
But Fink believes that whoever ends up owning the property will at least understand that the community wants the market to be part of the plans.
“Jenifer Street Market is in a good position because it allows the area to be mixed use. I think the message this level of grassroots effort gives a developer is that they need to have Jenifer Street Market in their plans. We just have to wait together now and see. I hope Steve wins it.”
The grassroots effort to raise a large sum of money in two weeks isn't lost on McKenzie.
“I’m still overwhelmed by the support,” McKenzie said. “I’m totally overwhelmed. People love that store. They want that store. They’re bound and determined to keep that store and it is the greatest compliment I’ve ever received in my life. When have you ever seen or heard something like this for a business?”