A large development that would turn a parking lot on Atwood Avenue into a mixed-use development with 79 units of apartments is up for approvals at Monday’s Madison Plan Commission meeting.
City staff is recommending approval of the rezoning request and demolition and conditional use permits. After some back-and-forth over parking, the neighborhood association has voiced support of the project.
Developer Joe Krupp is proposing a four-story building at 1936 and 1938 Atwood Ave. The building would include about 4,000 square feet of commercial space, and apartments would be a mix of efficiencies, one-bedroom, one-bedroom with a den, and two-bedroom units. Prime Urban Properties, owned by Krupp, would manage the property.
The property contains a house, currently rented out as five apartments, that would be demolished, and a large surface parking lot serving nearby Monona State Bank at 1965 Atwood Ave. and SARA Investment Real Estate at 1955 Atwood Ave.
According to Brad Hinkfuss, president of the Schenk-Atwood-Starkweather-Yahara Neighborhood Association, the lot offers free after-hours parking.
Krupp originally said he wanted his project to include public parking for businesses in the Schenk's Corners area, and the the letter of intent from the developer said that “from the neighborhood’s perspective, the most important feature of the project is the provision of public-use parking."
To accommodate this, Krupp originally proposed 84 underground stalls for the residential and commercial tenants, with 61 enclosed first-floor stalls of paid parking for public and private use.
But constructing extra spots for the public would require financial assistance from the city, Krupp said, and he submitted a tax increment financing application to help construct the parking.
In December, Matthew B. Mikolajewski, director of the city's economic development division, said city staff found the project did not have a financial gap and did not warrant TIF funds.
The city denied the TIF request, so Krupp redesigned the plan without any public parking. But after feedback, Krupp decided to “bite the bullet a bit and provide as much as I could with my resources," he said.
Now, plans retain the 84 underground stalls and provide 36 parking spaces on the ground level, 31 of which will be paid spaces available to the public, primarily after business hours.
“This is a good compromise. I think everybody is satisfied with the results,” Krupp said.
The SASY Neighborhood Association is supportive of the project, Hinkfuss wrote in a letter to the city. While local “reactions have been very mixed,” he wrote, “there’s no resistance to the proposed density or height.”
The neighborhood appreciates the available public parking stalls, but “we further urge you to revisit the original plan of offering 61 stalls,” Hinkfuss said.
“To be clear, no one feels that they have a right to free parking,” he wrote. “However, the presence of this parking … has supported the development of a burgeoning neighborhood business district. So much so that some business owners are very legitimately concerned about the viability of their businesses when the parking lot at 1936/38 disappears.”
The city staff report notes residents have also expressed concern on topics like stormwater management and the “building’s interaction with the street life.”
The project must also gain City Council approval. The project application says Krupp plans to start construction this spring and have the building ready for occupancy by spring 2020.