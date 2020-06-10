You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Undeterred by a storm, young activists huddle in a tent to discuss alternatives to policing
top story

Undeterred by a storm, young activists huddle in a tent to discuss alternatives to policing

{{featured_button_text}}

As the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal hit Madison with bouts of sheeting rain on Tuesday evening, activists calling for an overhaul of policing gathered under a white tent at the edge of the Capitol lawn.

The gathering was organized by What’s Next Forum, a leaderless group of individuals planning for what might follow the current round of protests. Marquon, an organizer who declined to give his last name citing risks associated with protesting, sees hope in therapeutic and solutions-oriented conversations.

“You have to stay out here talking to people. Protests are good, but eventually we’re going to be yelling to deaf ears and they’re not going to hear us anymore,” he said.

At 25, he's one of the oldest of the dozen or so young activists in the tent. The group supports defunding police departments, and Marquon regularly spouted the comparative city budget allotments for the police department, fire department, human services and economic development. But he said they’re also part of a wider movement advocating for rights for women, immigrants and the LGBTQ community.

“We want a fair chance to live life right,” he said. “Is that so hard?” 

[Activists want to defund the Madison police. What does that mean?]

Tuesday marked the eleventh night of protests in Madison following George Floyd's death at the hands of police, and already many national conversations have shifted. Calls to “defund the police,” previously viewed as radical, have now been acted on by local governments. On Sunday, a veto-proof majority of the Minneapolis City Council announced plans to dismantle the city's police force and rethink the city's approach to public safety.

Protest day 11 Marquon

Marquon, an organizer with What's Next Forum, shows the group's letter to Gov. Tony Evers. The group collected more than 2,000 signed letters for State Sen. Tammy Baldwin, State Rep. Mark Pocan, and Gov. Evers, Marquon said.

Hoping to prompt similar action in Wisconsin, the group staked out its spot around noon and shared tacos with passersby, chatting with them about the police and asking if they’d like to sign letters to Gov. Tony Evers, State Rep. Mark Pocan and State Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

“We need better, non-armed, community services and agents to address the majority of issues delegated to Police, from mental health to eviction to drug addiction and beyond,” read the letter to Gov. Evers. A shorter letter called on Pocan and Baldwin to show tangible support for the protesters.

[Evers urges local leaders to bolster community services as protests continue]

Between last night’s protests and Tuesday’s effort, they collected more than 2,000 letters, Marquon said.

Protest Day 11 letter to Evers

What's Next Forum's letter to Gov. Tony Evers read in part, “We need better, non-armed, community services and agents to address the majority of issues delegated to Police, from mental health to eviction to drug addiction and beyond.”

But by late afternoon, the weather had turned and the group mostly huddled under the tent, eating tacos and fried chicken as they discussed one big question about policing after another. Disagreement was common and voices got loud at times, but all seemed to listen to each other and take counterarguments seriously.

When a pair of young white men approached, an organizer named Shyelle introduced herself, invited them in, and asked what had brought them out.

Brett, who declined to give his last name, said he’d grown up respecting authority but had been reading about proposals to give some police funding and responsibilities to other professionals, and he saw promise.

[Madison School Board president Gloria Reyes joins calls for removing police from schools]

Lucas Eddy said he wanted kids to grow up trusting the police and believing they can go to the police for help. Right now, he said, that’s not the case.

“I just have to say it and I can’t shut up. God won’t let me,” Shyelle said. “Do you know how the police started, like the original force, and what their job was?”

“I can’t say I do know,” Eddy said. 

Shyelle told him that they began as “slave catchers,” referring to modern American policing’s origins in the slave patrols that would police enslaved people.

Protest Day 11 group shot

Participants in the What's Next Forum gather to call for defunding police and to collect letters calling on politicians to join their movement.

“That is what this system was built off of: them taking human beings and giving them back to people who thought they were property,” Shyelle said. “So I agree with you, kids should grow up having somebody to trust that they feel like they could call in case of emergency,” Shyelle said, but she thinks the problems run so deep that a new system is needed. 

Later, another passerby stepped into the tent, a tall black man in shorts and T-shirt emblazoned with Andy Warhol’s Campbell’s soup cans. As members of the group explained the letters, the newcomer paused. 

“I have faith that I want to sign everything that’s in these letters and more,” said Anwar Floyd-Pruitt, an artist and recent graduate of the Masters of Fine Arts program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Art Department. 

But he said, “I’m feeling some type of way,” explaining that he’d been struggling with anger and his “survival skill” of bottling up his anger. The group nodded as he spoke. 

As the conversation continued, Floyd-Pruitt said it was just what he needed, and asking for a pen, he signed the letters.

He said he might use the group’s name, What’s Next, in the next mural he paints on the boards now covering State Street businesses. 

But a different phrase has been speaking to him lately too: the words of George Floyd as he plead for his life while Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. 

“The ‘I can’t breathe’ — How long have I not been able to breathe? I know what some of this good air kind of smells like, maybe what it tastes like. I’ve never breathed that good air. Always suffocating, always choking.”

[Bingeworthy: 7 documentaries to watch about race and policing]

He gestured toward his feet, clad in Keen hiking sandals. “They have stopped me from getting shot in the hood. In some way, I know that they never cover up all this black skin, but maybe if I dress like a suburban white dad, it’ll maybe lessen it up.”

By the time he left the tent, the rain had resumed, but as he opened his red UW umbrella and set out on foot, he didn’t hesitate.

The protests in Madison aren’t over. The Monona Grove High School Black Student Union has teamed up with the school’s Parent Equity Council to plan a march for Wednesday night, and What’s Next Forum plans to continue to turn out for their own events and protests organized by others, starting again on Wednesday. 

But these organizers are hopeful that their momentum will propel the movement even when the streets aren’t full each night. 

Protests day 11 tent by Capitol

As the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal hit Madison with bouts of sheeting rain on Tuesday evening, activists calling for an overhaul of policing gathered under a white tent at the edge of the Capitol lawn.

“I’m playing the super long game,” Shyelle said. To her, while she’s out with the group, even the newbies feel like family, and she’s seeing more unity than ever.

Marquon agrees. “Look at us deliberating. It’s white, black. It’s all of us who come together,” he said as he smoked a cigarette at the edge of the tent. The group also convenes “think tanks” on Sundays at 3:30 p.m. in James Madison Park, where attendees form small groups to think through practical problems.

“Protesting is usually the same thing over and over and over and over. This actually gets things done because it gets your mind working. What can we do? How can we fix that?”

One thing he's sure of: It'll be a long process. “We have to finish what we start and stick to our words. It’s a hard time, but we can see that light at the end. That’s all that matters. As long as I can see that light, I’ll be out here fighting.”

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get the Cap Times app for your smartphone

Click here for the iPhone version

Click here for the Android version

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics