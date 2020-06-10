Undeterred by a storm, young activists huddle in a tent to discuss alternatives to policing

As the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal hit Madison with bouts of sheeting rain on Tuesday evening, activists calling for an overhaul of policing gathered under a white tent at the edge of the Capitol lawn.
The gathering was organized by What’s Next Forum, a leaderless group of individuals planning for what might follow the current round of protests. Marquon, an organizer who declined to give his last name citing risks associated with protesting, sees hope in therapeutic and solutions-oriented conversations.
“You have to stay out here talking to people. Protests are good, but eventually we’re going to be yelling to deaf ears and they’re not going to hear us anymore,” he said.
At 25, he's one of the oldest of the dozen or so young activists in the tent. The group supports defunding police departments, and Marquon regularly spouted the comparative city budget allotments for the police department, fire department, human services and economic development. But he said they’re also part of a wider movement advocating for rights for women, immigrants and the LGBTQ community.
“We want a fair chance to live life right,” he said. “Is that so hard?”
Tuesday marked the eleventh night of protests in Madison following George Floyd's death at the hands of police, and already many national conversations have shifted. Calls to “defund the police,” previously viewed as radical, have now been acted on by local governments. On Sunday, a veto-proof majority of the Minneapolis City Council announced plans to dismantle the city's police force and rethink the city's approach to public safety.
Hoping to prompt similar action in Wisconsin, the group staked out its spot around noon and shared tacos with passersby, chatting with them about the police and asking if they’d like to sign letters to Gov. Tony Evers, State Rep. Mark Pocan and State Sen. Tammy Baldwin.
“We need better, non-armed, community services and agents to address the majority of issues delegated to Police, from mental health to eviction to drug addiction and beyond,” read the letter to Gov. Evers. A shorter letter called on Pocan and Baldwin to show tangible support for the protesters.
Between last night’s protests and Tuesday’s effort, they collected more than 2,000 letters, Marquon said.
But by late afternoon, the weather had turned and the group mostly huddled under the tent, eating tacos and fried chicken as they discussed one big question about policing after another. Disagreement was common and voices got loud at times, but all seemed to listen to each other and take counterarguments seriously.
When a pair of young white men approached, an organizer named Shyelle introduced herself, invited them in, and asked what had brought them out.
Brett, who declined to give his last name, said he’d grown up respecting authority but had been reading about proposals to give some police funding and responsibilities to other professionals, and he saw promise.
Lucas Eddy said he wanted kids to grow up trusting the police and believing they can go to the police for help. Right now, he said, that’s not the case.
“I just have to say it and I can’t shut up. God won’t let me,” Shyelle said. “Do you know how the police started, like the original force, and what their job was?”
“I can’t say I do know,” Eddy said.
Shyelle told him that they began as “slave catchers,” referring to modern American policing’s origins in the slave patrols that would police enslaved people.
“That is what this system was built off of: them taking human beings and giving them back to people who thought they were property,” Shyelle said. “So I agree with you, kids should grow up having somebody to trust that they feel like they could call in case of emergency,” Shyelle said, but she thinks the problems run so deep that a new system is needed.
Later, another passerby stepped into the tent, a tall black man in shorts and T-shirt emblazoned with Andy Warhol’s Campbell’s soup cans. As members of the group explained the letters, the newcomer paused.
“I have faith that I want to sign everything that’s in these letters and more,” said Anwar Floyd-Pruitt, an artist and recent graduate of the Masters of Fine Arts program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Art Department.
But he said, “I’m feeling some type of way,” explaining that he’d been struggling with anger and his “survival skill” of bottling up his anger. The group nodded as he spoke.
As the conversation continued, Floyd-Pruitt said it was just what he needed, and asking for a pen, he signed the letters.
He said he might use the group’s name, What’s Next, in the next mural he paints on the boards now covering State Street businesses.
But a different phrase has been speaking to him lately too: the words of George Floyd as he plead for his life while Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
“The ‘I can’t breathe’ — How long have I not been able to breathe? I know what some of this good air kind of smells like, maybe what it tastes like. I’ve never breathed that good air. Always suffocating, always choking.”
He gestured toward his feet, clad in Keen hiking sandals. “They have stopped me from getting shot in the hood. In some way, I know that they never cover up all this black skin, but maybe if I dress like a suburban white dad, it’ll maybe lessen it up.”
By the time he left the tent, the rain had resumed, but as he opened his red UW umbrella and set out on foot, he didn’t hesitate.
The protests in Madison aren’t over. The Monona Grove High School Black Student Union has teamed up with the school’s Parent Equity Council to plan a march for Wednesday night, and What’s Next Forum plans to continue to turn out for their own events and protests organized by others, starting again on Wednesday.
But these organizers are hopeful that their momentum will propel the movement even when the streets aren’t full each night.
“I’m playing the super long game,” Shyelle said. To her, while she’s out with the group, even the newbies feel like family, and she’s seeing more unity than ever.
Marquon agrees. “Look at us deliberating. It’s white, black. It’s all of us who come together,” he said as he smoked a cigarette at the edge of the tent. The group also convenes “think tanks” on Sundays at 3:30 p.m. in James Madison Park, where attendees form small groups to think through practical problems.
“Protesting is usually the same thing over and over and over and over. This actually gets things done because it gets your mind working. What can we do? How can we fix that?”
One thing he's sure of: It'll be a long process. “We have to finish what we start and stick to our words. It’s a hard time, but we can see that light at the end. That’s all that matters. As long as I can see that light, I’ll be out here fighting.”
