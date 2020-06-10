Undeterred by a storm, young activists huddle in a tent to discuss alternatives to policing

By the time he left the tent, the rain had resumed, but as he opened his red UW umbrella and set out on foot, he didn’t hesitate.

The protests in Madison aren’t over. The Monona Grove High School Black Student Union has teamed up with the school’s Parent Equity Council to plan a march for Wednesday night, and What’s Next Forum plans to continue to turn out for their own events and protests organized by others, starting again on Wednesday.

But these organizers are hopeful that their momentum will propel the movement even when the streets aren’t full each night.

“I’m playing the super long game,” Shyelle said. To her, while she’s out with the group, even the newbies feel like family, and she’s seeing more unity than ever.

Marquon agrees. “Look at us deliberating. It’s white, black. It’s all of us who come together,” he said as he smoked a cigarette at the edge of the tent. The group also convenes “think tanks” on Sundays at 3:30 p.m. in James Madison Park, where attendees form small groups to think through practical problems.